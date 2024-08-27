Towson Criminal Defense Law Firm, Seger Law, Introduces $1,000 Scholarship Program For Entrepreneurial Students

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Aspiring Professionals Scholarship - Seger Law

TOWSON, MD, UNITED STATES, August 27, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Seger Law, LLC, a leading criminal defense firm in Towson, Maryland, is proud to announce the establishment of the $1,000 Aspiring Professionals Scholarship. This initiative is spearheaded by the firm's founder, Chelsey Seger, who is personally committed to supporting and empowering the next generation of entrepreneurs and leaders nationwide.

Attorney Seger, an accomplished attorney and advocate for the advancement of students interested in one day opening their own law firm or business, recognizes the unique challenges present-day students often face when pursuing careers as professionals. Attorney Seger also recognizes the rising cost of higher education and how, for so many students, aspirations of attending college are hindered by the enormous financial burden that often comes with pursuing a degree. This scholarship aims to support the educational journey of the new generation of college students and help them bring their distinct and necessary perspectives to the professional world.

The Aspiring Professionals Scholarship is open for applications until December 30, 2024, and the winner will be announced one month later. To qualify for this scholarship, you must either be enrolled in or planning to enroll in law school; pursuing an undergraduate degree in pre-law, political science, or criminal justice; a junior or senior in college with plans to start a business post-graduation that benefits your community or supports job creation for women and minorities; or a business student interested in attending law school after graduation. For more information or to apply, please visit .

About Seger Law, LLC

Seger Law, LLC, is a premier criminal defense law firm in Towson, Maryland. The firm handles various criminal cases ranging from traffic violations and violent felonies to sex crimes and post-conviction relief. Attorney Seger is a trusted, aggressive, and dedicated legal advocate, ready to go the extra mile for all her clients.

To discover more about Seger Law, LLC, or to arrange a complimentary consultation, visit or call 443-208-4692.

