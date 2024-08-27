Drinkmate Now Available At London Drugs In Canada

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Douglas Wang, Chief Executive Officer

ANN ARBOR, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, August 27, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Drinkmate , a leading innovator in the beverage carbonation industry, is excited to announce the availability of its pioneering OmniFizz beverage carbonator at London Drugs stores across Canada. This strategic launch makes it easier than ever for Canadian consumers to enjoy versatile and eco-friendly carbonation solutions at home.

Customers can now purchase the Drinkmate OmniFizz at all London Drugs locations. The OmniFizz sets itself apart from other beverage carbonators by allowing users to carbonate any beverage, from water and juices to wine and cocktails, with just the push of a button. This groundbreaking feature provides endless possibilities for creating refreshing, custom fizzy drinks.

Key Features of Drinkmate OmniFizz:

-Versatility: Capable of carbonating any beverage, offering endless creative drink possibilities.

-Ease of Use: Simple, user-friendly design for a quick and hassle-free carbonation process.

-Eco-Friendly: Reduces reliance on single-use plastic bottles, promoting sustainable living.

-Health Benefits: Enables users to create healthier sparkling drinks at home, free from artificial additives.

"We are excited to partner with London Drugs to bring the Drinkmate OmniFizz to more Canadian households,” said Douglas Wang, Chief Executive Officer of Drinkmate.“London Drugs' commitment to quality and customer satisfaction aligns perfectly with our mission to provide innovative and sustainable carbonation solutions.”.

About Drinkmate:

Drinkmate is a pioneer in the beverage carbonation industry, dedicated to providing consumers with innovative solutions that enhance their drinking experiences. With a commitment to excellence and a passion for pushing the boundaries of innovation, Drinkmate has established itself as a trusted name in the home beverage category. From cutting-edge beverage carbonation systems to stylish accessories, Drinkmate offers a diverse range of products designed to meet the evolving needs of consumers worldwide. Based in Ann Arbor, Michigan, the company serves as the global headquarters for the Drinkmate brand with operations in the Americas, Australia, Asia, the Middle East, and Europe. For more information, please visit Drinkmate.



