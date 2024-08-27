ATPC Partners With Phoenix Green Energy To Drive Solar Innovation And Enhances ESG Initiatives

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA, August 27, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- NASDAQ-listed AGAPE ATP Corporation ("ATPC"), a growing player in the field of sustainable energy solutions, through its subsidiary, ATPC Green Energy Sdn. Bhd. (“ATPC Green Energy”) has entered into a strategic collaboration with Phoenix Green Energy Sdn. Bhd. ("PGE") to accelerate the development and commercialisation of cutting-edge solar power solutions in Malaysia. This partnership underscores ATPC's commitment to expanding its green energy portfolio and reinforcing its Environmental, Social, and Governance (“ESG”) initiatives.

The collaboration agreement outlines a comprehensive plan to jointly develop and commercialise a targeted portfolio of solar products, including amorphous thin-film solar panels and related technologies. These innovations are intended to support a wide array of applications, particularly in electrical power production, contributing to Malaysia's transition to sustainable energy.

Prof Dato' Sri Dr How Kok Choong, the Founder and Global Group CEO of ATPC, remarked,“This collaboration is pivotal for our subsidiary, ATPC Green Energy as we seek to broaden our green energy offerings and enhance our impact on the environment. By working with Phoenix Green Energy, we are not only advancing solar technology but also strengthening our ESG commitments. This partnership positions us to deliver innovative solutions that align with global sustainability goals and drive long-term growth for our company.”

Through this partnership, ATPC Green Energy and PGE will combine their expertise to develop high-efficiency solar products that meet the growing demand for renewable energy in Malaysia and the ASEAN region. The collaboration will involve leveraging PGE's technical consultancy in solar power systems and ATPC Green Energy's experience in delivering comprehensive energy-saving solutions. This synergy is expected to accelerate the adoption of solar energy, reduce carbon footprints, and contribute significantly to Malaysia's renewable energy landscape.

Heng Huachuin, the Vice President of Phoenix Green Energy, added,“Our collaboration with ATPC Green Energy represents a significant opportunity to innovate in the solar energy space. Together, we are poised to deliver solutions that not only meet the energy needs of our clients but also contribute to a more sustainable and environmentally responsible future.”

This partnership reinforces ATPC Green Energy's commitment to environmental stewardship by promoting renewable energy sources and reducing reliance on fossil fuels. The collaboration aligns with ATPC's broader ESG strategy, which includes driving sustainable practices across its operations, supporting the UN Sustainable Development Goals, and delivering long-term value to stakeholders.

