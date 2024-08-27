عربي


Azerbaijan, Ukraine Discuss Transport And Digital Cooperation

8/27/2024 10:10:53 AM

Nazrin Abdul

Azerbaijan's digital development and transport Minister Rashad Nabiyev met with Ukraine's ambassador to Azerbaijan, Yuri Gusev, Azernews reports that the ambassador wrote about this on X.

"We discussed bilateral cooperation in the field of transport and digitization, agreed on cooperation and next steps," the diplomat noted.

