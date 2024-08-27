Azerbaijan, Ukraine Discuss Transport And Digital Cooperation
8/27/2024 10:10:53 AM
Azerbaijan's digital development and transport Minister Rashad
Nabiyev met with Ukraine's ambassador to Azerbaijan, Yuri Gusev,
Azernews reports that the ambassador wrote about
this on X.
"We discussed bilateral cooperation in the field of transport
and digitization, agreed on cooperation and next steps," the
diplomat noted.
