Azerbaijan's MFA Congratulates Moldova

8/27/2024 10:10:53 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Fatima Latifova Read more

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan (MFA) congratulated Moldova on its National Day, Azernews reports, citing the post shared by the ministry on X.

"Congratulations to our friend and partner Moldova on its national day!" the post reads.

AzerNews

