Azerbaijan's MFA Congratulates Moldova
8/27/2024 10:10:53 AM
Fatima Latifova
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan (MFA)
congratulated Moldova on its National Day,
Azernews reports, citing the post shared by the
ministry on X.
"Congratulations to our friend and partner Moldova on its
national day!" the post reads.
