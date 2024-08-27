Over 111,000 Local Observers Accredited For September 1 Parliamentary Elections: CEC
Date
8/27/2024 10:10:52 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Fatima Latifova
Read more
As of August 27, a total of 111,200 local observers have been
accredited for the extraordinary elections to the Milli Majlis
scheduled for September 1, Azernews reports.
Central Election Commission (CEC) Chairman Mazahir Panahov
announced this during a CEC meeting. He also noted the
accreditation of 227 observers from the OSCE Bureau of Democratic
Institutions and Human Rights, 61 from the OSCE Parliamentary
Assembly, 34 from the CIS Inter-Parliamentary Assembly, 93 from the
Commonwealth of Independent States, and 16 from the Parliamentary
Assembly of Turkic States (TURKPA).
MENAFN27082024000195011045ID1108606277
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.