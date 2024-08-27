عربي


Over 111,000 Local Observers Accredited For September 1 Parliamentary Elections: CEC

8/27/2024

Fatima Latifova

As of August 27, a total of 111,200 local observers have been accredited for the extraordinary elections to the Milli Majlis scheduled for September 1, Azernews reports.

Central Election Commission (CEC) Chairman Mazahir Panahov announced this during a CEC meeting. He also noted the accreditation of 227 observers from the OSCE Bureau of Democratic Institutions and Human Rights, 61 from the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly, 34 from the CIS Inter-Parliamentary Assembly, 93 from the Commonwealth of Independent States, and 16 from the Parliamentary Assembly of Turkic States (TURKPA).

AzerNews

