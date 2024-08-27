FM Bayramov Meets With His Turkish Counterpart
Date
8/27/2024 10:10:52 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Fatima Latifova
Read more
On August 27, Tuesday, negotiations took place in Ankara between
Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and Turkiye's Foreign
Minister Hakan Fidan, Azernews reports.
The meeting of the foreign ministers was held at the
administrative building of the Turkish Ministry of Foreign
Affairs.
Prior to the meeting, Turkiye's foreign policy office stated
that Bayramov and Fidan would discuss bilateral relations and
regional issues.
The previous meeting between the foreign ministers of Azerbaijan
and Turkiye had occurred on July 5, during the informal summit of
the Turkic States Organization held in Shusha.
MENAFN27082024000195011045ID1108606276
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.