Zelensky: Ukraine Successfully Tests Its First Ballistic Missile
8/27/2024 10:10:39 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine has successfully tested the first ballistic missile of its own production.
This was announced by President Volodymyr Zelensky during a press conference, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.
“There was a positive test of the first Ukrainian ballistic missile. I congratulate our military-industrial complex on this,” he said, adding that”I cannot share details about this missile.”
As reported, on August 24, during a solemn event on St. Sophia Square on the occasion of Independence Day, Zelensky announced the first successful combat use of the Ukrainian drone missile“Palianytsia”.
