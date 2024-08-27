عربي


Zelensky: Ukraine Successfully Tests Its First Ballistic Missile

8/27/2024 10:10:39 AM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine has successfully tested the first ballistic missile of its own production.

This was announced by President Volodymyr Zelensky during a press conference, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“There was a positive test of the first Ukrainian ballistic missile. I congratulate our military-industrial complex on this,” he said, adding that”I cannot share details about this missile.”

Read also: Meet ' Palianytsia ': Zelensky releases details of new long-range weapon

As reported, on August 24, during a solemn event on St. Sophia Square on the occasion of Independence Day, Zelensky announced the first successful combat use of the Ukrainian drone missile“Palianytsia”.

UkrinForm

