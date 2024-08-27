Alkami Recognized On CNBC's 2024 World's Top 250 Fintech Companies List

PLANO, Texas, Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Alkami Technology, (Nasdaq: ALKT ) ("Alkami"), a leading cloud-based

digital banking solutions

provider for institutions in the U.S., today announced its inclusion on the 2024 World's Top 250

Fintech Companies List , an annual list prepared by CNBC in partnership with Statista . The list includes the top fintech companies across eight categories, of which Alkami was named in Banking Solutions.

To determine the top 250 firms, a team of analysts at Statista carried out in-depth research of 20,000 data points into relevant key performance indicators (KPIs) for more than 2,000 eligible companies between March and May 2024. The final list was based on analysis and weighting of

KPIs

spanning both general and category-specific criteria. Alkami's inclusion in the Banking Solutions category placed it among just 25 companies offering innovations and services to modernize banking processes, such as Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS), Open Banking, Digital Identity, and Know Your Customer (KYC) solutions.

"This recognition is an incredible honor for Alkami, and speaks to our commitment to providing an exemplary digital sales and service platform to regional and community financial institutions," said Alex Shootman, chief executive officer at Alkami. "We are proud to help these banks and credit unions compete against the digital capabilities of megabanks and better serve their communities."

In addition to this recognition, it was recently announced that Alkami is certified by J.D. Power for providing "An Outstanding Mobile Banking Platform Experience1." This certification requires that technology providers' apps rank among the top performers in the most recent J.D. Power North America Mobile App Satisfaction IndexSM and outperform industry benchmarks across 146 best practices covering all aspects of mobile app development, design and operational functionality.

To learn more about Alkami's digital banking services, visit here or read more about the TechFin mindset, here .

About Alkami

Alkami Technology, Inc.

is a leading cloud-based digital banking solutions provider for financial institutions in the United States that enables clients to grow confidently, adapt quickly, and build thriving digital communities. Alkami helps clients transform through retail and commercial banking, digital account opening, and data and marketing solutions. To learn more, visit .