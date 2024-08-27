Quicken Bolsters Its Product Suite For The Canadian Market

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Quicken's award-winning personal finance app is available in the Canadian App Store

MENLO PARK, Calif., Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Quicken , maker of America's best-selling personal finance software, today announced that its award-winning personal finance app, Quicken Simplifi , is available in the Canadian App Store .

Quicken Simplifi offers a customizable way to manage finances, save money, track spending, pay bills, and much more. In addition to providing a real-time, consolidated view of users finances, Simplifi is bolstered with features like Savings Goals which helps track progress toward custom financial goals, and a personalized Spending Plan built with expected bills and income in mind that adjusts automatically as users spend throughout the month. The app seamlessly connects with 14,000+ financial institutions to provide a consolidated and real-time view of all bank accounts, investments, credit cards, loans, and more.

Quicken first introduced its namesake software to the Canadian market in the 1990s, and over time, has expanded its offerings to help Canadian users prioritize their financial health. Today, the company is seeing an increase in subscriptions for Quicken Simplifi with the app now available on the Canadian App Store and Google Play Store.

Quicken offers an entire product suite for those who live and bank in Canada. Quicken users can connect to a variety of financial institutions, including the five largest banks in Canada – Bank of Montreal (BMO), Bank of Nova Scotia (Scotiabank), Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CIBC), Royal Bank of Canada (RBC) and Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD).

"We are proud to provide a set of personal finance tools which easily integrate with Canada's leading financial institutions to Canadian consumers," said Eric Dunn, CEO of Quicken. "We invite them to experience our award-winning Quicken Simplifi – it's easy-to-use, offers sophisticated capabilities, is ad-free, and will always be supported by our well-staffed customer care team."

To learn more about Quicken Simplifi, visit here .

About Quicken

Quicken is the best-selling personal finance software in the U.S. and was recently named to CNBC's World's Top Fintech Companies List for 2024. For over 40 years, more than 20 million customers have relied on Quicken to help them take control of their finances and lead healthier financial lives. Quicken's award-winning suite of personal finance software and apps includes Quicken Classic Deluxe, Quicken Classic Premier, Quicken Classic Business & Personal, and Quicken Simplifi, recognized by PCMag as the Editors' Choice winner for personal finance apps.

Learn more about Quicken here and

follow us on Facebook , X , and LinkedIn .



SOURCE Quicken