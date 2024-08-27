Falfurrias Management Partners Announces Growth Investment In Cybersecurity Company MOXFIVE

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug. 27, 2024

a private equity firm focused on growth-oriented, middle-market businesses, today announced its growth investment in

MOXFIVE , a cybersecurity company helping customers respond to cyber incidents and minimize the risk of future attacks. By leveraging its team of technical experts and proprietary MOXFIVE Platform, MOXFIVE provides organizations of all sizes with a customized incident response strategy and a resilience-focused path forward.

Founded in 2019 by cybersecurity visionary and Crypsis Group founder Mike Wager, MOXFIVE provides each client with a tailored cybersecurity plan based on their unique needs. Their agile team of cybersecurity experts and vast ecosystem of solution providers collaborate to resolve customer crises in real-time and at scale, then help clients build more resilient digital environments to prevent future incidents. The company also offers its proprietary MOXFIVE Platform – which provides a single resource for businesses of all sizes to oversee risk management initiatives from end to end, granting clients control in a typically chaotic and unwieldy space. To date, the MOXFIVE team has managed thousands of cybersecurity incidents, with clients experiencing an over 50% reduction in time to respond and recover from cyber-attacks.

Falfurrias' growth investment will bring new expertise and resources to MOXFIVE's operation. Joe Price and Wilson Sullivan, Partners at Falfurrias, will join MOXFIVE's board alongside Mike and Alison Wager. Mike Wager will continue his leadership as the company's CEO.

"We built MOXFIVE because we've seen first-hand the detrimental and costly impact inefficient cybersecurity responses can have on businesses of all sizes," said Mike Wager. "Our unique approach, underpinned by our proprietary software platform and vast marketplace of cybersecurity and IT partners, helps clients better understand, respond to, fend off, and prevent threats – and the results we've seen already have been incredible. With Falfurrias' expertise and resources on our side, I'm confident we'll be able to take MOXFIVE to the next level and continue minimizing the risks of cyber-attacks on an even broader scale."

"Our industry-first research validated the long-term secular trends in the cybersecurity sector, but also confirmed MOXFIVE's differentiated approach and unique position in the market," said Wilson Sullivan. "Their combination of on-the-ground experts and proprietary technology platform prioritizes efficiency and outcomes in a way that helps clients at every phase of incident escalation. We look forward to helping them further define their place in the market."

Equity for this investment comes from Falfurrias Capital Partners V, an operationally focused lower middle market fund, and builds on the firm's experience in the cybersecurity sector.

Raymond James and DLA Piper LLP served as MOXFIVE's financial and legal advisors, respectively. K&L Gates LLP served as legal advisors to Falfurrias.

About Falfurrias

Falfurrias Capital Partners is an operationally focused middle market private equity fund focused on investing in high-growth companies in the food manufacturing, industrial technology, and business services sectors. The team is comprised of investors and proven operators, as well as in-house resources across strategy & market insights, finance & integration, human capital, and technology. The fund is managed by Falfurrias Management Partners, a Charlotte-based private equity firm founded in 2006 by Hugh McColl Jr., former chairman and CEO of Bank of America; Marc Oken, former CFO of Bank of America; and Managing Partner Ed McMahan. The firm has raised $2.2 billion across six funds and invests in growing, middle-market businesses in sectors where the firm's operational resources, relationships, and sector expertise can be employed to complement portfolio company executive teams in support of growth objectives. For more information, visit .

About MOXFIVE

MOXFIVE is a cybersecurity company helping organizations respond to incidents and minimize the risk of future attacks. Over the last decade, our team of experts has helped thousands of businesses respond to major incidents and saw firsthand that there needed to be a better way for organizations to get the technical expertise they need when they need it most. Through a combination of our technical experts and proprietary platform, we bring order to chaos and deliver a tailored incident response approach and resilience-minded path forward for clients of all sizes, faster and more efficiently.

