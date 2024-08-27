EG America Raises $645,000 For The American Cancer Society

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) WESTBOROUGH, Mass., Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- EG America raised more than $645,000 for the American Cancer Society during its nationwide in-store fundraiser in July.

Throughout the month, guests at EG America's Certified Oil, Cumberland Farms, Fastrac, Kwik Shop, Loaf 'N Jug, Minit Mart, Quik Stop, Sprint Food Stores, Tom Thumb, and Turkey Hill stores were able to donate $1, $5 or an amount of their choosing to the American Cancer Society. EG America then matched the amounts raised by the top stores to increase the donation total.

Front L to R: Sara McMullen, Exec. Dir. of Development, Greater Boston, American Cancer Society (ACS); John Carey, President & CEO, EG America (EGA); Craig Callahan, Dir. of Corporate Relations, ACS; Brian Duphily, ESG & Sustainability Mgr., EGA; Michelle Wolf, Sr. Program Mgr., Corporate Account Operations, ACS. Back: Sandra Tierney, SVP & CHRO, EGA; Brian Ferguson, CMO, EGA; David Masuret, SVP, Petroleum Supply & Operations, EGA; Nick Unkovic, Chief Transformation & Strategy Officer, EGA

"We appreciate the opportunity to partner with the American Cancer Society in its fight against cancer," said John Carey,

EG America's President and CEO. "Thanks to the compassion and generosity of our guests, and the dedication of our store team members, we're doing our part to help individuals and families impacted by this disease."

The American Cancer Society improves the lives of people with cancer and their families through advocacy, research, and patient support to ensure everyone has an opportunity to prevent, detect, treat, and survive cancer.

"The American Cancer Society is thankful for EG America and its guests for making this fundraiser such a success," said Tammy Ahles, Chief of Staff, Northeast Region, American Cancer Society. "The funds raised will allow us to invest greater resources into our life-saving programs, research, and services, and directly supports our vision of ending cancer as we know it."

About EG America

With more than 1,500 retail locations and 18,000 team members across the U.S., EG America is one of the fastest-growing convenience store retailers in the country. As the operator of Certified Oil, Cumberland Farms, Fastrac, Kwik Shop, Loaf N' Jug, Minit Mart, Quik Stop, Sprint Food Stores, Tom Thumb, and Turkey Hill stores, we are committed to becoming America's preferred 'one-stop' destination by focusing on superior guest experience, high-quality grocery and fuel products, and supporting the communities in which we live and work. EG America is owned by EG Group, a UK-based fuel station and convenience store retailer with more than 50,000 team members across the UK & Ireland, Europe, Australia, and the US. For more information about EG America, visit us at eg-america or follow us on LinkedIn .

