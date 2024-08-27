DGR Systems Announces New Chief Operating Officer

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Clare DeBoef will lead DGR Systems Operations through Growth Cycle

DGR Systems, a leading systems integrator, and certified Women-Owned Business, is pleased to announce that Clare DeBoef has joined the company as Chief Operating Officer.

As COO, DeBoef will lead internal company operations with a focus on enabling DGR Systems through its next growth period by aligning processes and systems to streamline operations, optimize company resources, and enhance the company's focus on customer satisfaction. DeBoef will also oversee the implementation of the company's strategic plan and vision ensuring alignment with its core values and mission. DeBoef brings a wealth of experience and expertise in the technology industry, having successfully led several transformational initiatives and growth strategies in his previous roles.

"We are excited to have DeBoef join DGR," said Amanda Dugger, CEO of DGR Systems. "He compliments our high-performance culture, and we believe his reputation for execution and achieving results makes him the perfect choice to lead operations as we continue our growth forward."

Prior to joining DGR Systems, DeBoef helped lead AgileThought over a period of sixteen years with executive focus around general management, services delivery, strategic planning, and operations excellence as the firm grew from a local software technology development company into a global digital transformation firm serving diverse markets and industries. Prior to his role at AgileThought, DeBoef gained valuable leadership experience from roles within the healthcare industry, as well as nearly a decade of consulting experience with Arthur Anderson.

DeBoef resides in the Tampa Bay area with his wife and has three grown children. He has previously served on the board of directors for Tampa Bay Tech.

About DGR Systems

Since 2009, DGR Systems (DGR), a Florida-based, certified Women Business Enterprise (WBE), has helped countless organizations securely deploy technology solutions to meet the demands of their organization. As an established systems integrator with expertise in consulting, deployment, and procurement services, DGR is focused on providing solutions to meet Modern Security and Identity, Endpoint, Cloud, Network, Infrastructure, Automation, and AI needs. DGR helps public sector, enterprise, and commercial mid-market customers achieve their most challenging digital transformations. At DGR Systems, our culture is built around one simple principle: Excellence is our Baseline – and we deliver that standard to every client, every day. Learn more at

