15 Home Service Pros Earn $150,000 USD In Jobber Grants For Demonstrating Business Excellence

TORONTO, Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Jobber , the leading provider of home service software, today announced the 15 recipients of its $150,000 Jobber Grants program. Entrepreneurs were selected from thousands of applications and rewarded with $10,000 USD each to help accelerate the growth of their home service businesses and shine a light on their leadership, innovation, and community impact.

"At Jobber, we're passionate about empowering small businesses to thrive," said Sam Pillar, CEO and co-founder of Jobber. "The Jobber Grants program is one of the ways we're supporting and encouraging the hardworking entrepreneurs who drive our communities forward. It's more than just financial support-it's a commitment to helping business owners achieve their dreams and build lasting success."

Since 2020, Jobber has reviewed tens of thousands of applications and awarded 100 plumbers, painters, arborists, and more across the U.S. and Canada with $600,000 in free grants. This year's recipients were carefully evaluated by a judging panel and selected in four categories: Home Service Heroes who keep our homes and offices safe and running smoothly; Career Builders who help hardworking people build meaningful careers; Smooth Operators who prioritize technology and innovation to run a smooth business; and Community Caretakers who give back to the communities where they live and work.

The 2024 recipients include Jay Rawls, owner of Jay's Lawn Care based in Fayetteville, Arkansas. Jay is dedicated to providing reliable lawn care services with a focus on professionalism, inclusivity, and team growth, and offers employees profit-sharing in the business. With plans to invest his grant in a pre-owned truck, Jay aims to increase service capacity by 30% within the first year, allowing simultaneous team deployments and maximizing revenue potential.

"Being recognized out of thousands of applicants by Jobber is truly humbling, and I'm incredibly excited about the opportunities this grant will provide for our company and community," said Rawls. "It's not only a game-changer for our business during a new phase of growth, but it's an honor to be seen for our hard work and dedication to our loyal customers. I'm eager to put these funds to work and to serve my employees and client base with the premium service they deserve!"

2024 recipient Jennifer Artesani, owner of Rosie's Detail House LLC based in Manchester, Connecticut, started her business in 2020 providing house cleaning and auto detailing services. With the Jobber Grant, Jennifer aims to expand her team and upgrade her business inventory, as well as open a donation center for clients escaping domestic violence in coordination with the donation pick-up service she already offers to her clients. She also has ambitions to expand her business to other states.

"There are so many successful businesses out there doing amazing things, so to be selected as one of 15 recipients is personally and professionally validating," said Artesani. "This Jobber Grant motivates and excites me to get the next stage of my business plan started."

The 2024 Jobber Grant recipients are:

Home Service Heroes



Tara Shepherd & Chris Henderson, Steady Does It Mechanical Services, LLC (Lima, Ohio)

Shane & Jessica Day, Day's Heating & Cooling, LLC (Dayton, Ohio)

Eric & Jesseca Flores, The Ark Mobile RV Repair, LLC (Dallas, Texas) Antonio Medina, PuroClean of Wellington (Wellington, Florida)

Career Builders



Kerri Hopkins, Love Every Leaf Landscape Design Inc. (Winnipeg, Manitoba)

Salim Bagabe, GreenCare Tree Service, Inc. (Kitchener, Ontario)

Candace Langham, Cleaning Tech Pros, LLC (Fishers, Indiana) Jay Rawls, Jay's Lawn Care (Fayetteville, Arkansas)

Smooth Operators



Ryan Mayer & Frank Curro, Finaltone Painting Company (Maple Grove, Minnesota)

David Sessions & Erin Thomas, Mint Mobile Detail (Atlanta, Georgia)

Jason Zinn, Modern Lightscapes (Carlsbad, California) Darren Steele, Darren Does That (Edmonton, Alberta)

Community Caretakers



Jeremiah Loyacano, Surprise Home Improvement LLC (Surprise, Arizona)

Jennifer Artesani, Rosie's Detail House LLC (Manchester, Connecticut) Jacob Weigel & Jeremiah Hankerson, Junk Runners (Fairfax, Virginia)

To learn more about this year's Jobber Grants recipients visit: .

About Jobber

Jobber is an award-winning software for small home service businesses. Unlike spreadsheets or pen and paper, Jobber keeps track of everything in one place and automates day-to-day operations, so small businesses can run smoothly and provide five-star service at scale. Jobber is used by more than 200,000 home service professionals to serve over 27 million properties in more than 60 countries. The company continually ranks as one of Canada's fastest-growing and most innovative companies by Canadian Business and Macleans, The Globe and Mail, Fast Company, and Deloitte. For more information visit: .

