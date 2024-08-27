(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DUBAI, UAE, Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Bybit , the world's second-largest exchange by trading volume, is excited to announce an exclusive campaign offering users the guaranteed opportunity to win Early Bird Tickets to Romania's most anticipated urban event, the "Beach, Please! Festival 2025" . Set against the stunning backdrop of Costinești's seaside, this festival promises to be the highlight of the summer from July 9 to July 13, 2025.

Bybit's Summer Giveaway: Your Ticket to Beach, Please! Festival 2025

Following the phenomenal success of last year's festival, where Travis Scott captivated a record-breaking audience of over 120,000 fans, this year's event is poised to be even bigger, with surprises that will elevate the festival experience to new heights.

How to Enter the Competition:

Step 1: Register for the Event

Begin by securing your chance to win. Register now to be part of this exclusive competition.

Step 2: Complete Your Identity Verification

Ensure that your Identity Verification Lv. 1 is completed. If you haven't done it yet, there's no better time to get verified.

Step 3: Make Your First Deposit

Deposit at least $100 into your Bybit account. Need guidance? Check the instructions on the Bybit home page.

Step 4: Submit Your Details

Fill out the Google form provided to finalize your entry. Please note that all tickets are non-transferable and will be assigned to the name you provide.

Whether you're an urban music fan or simply looking for an unforgettable summer experience, the Beach, Please! Festival 2025 is where you need to be. With Bybit's guaranteed ticket giveaway , your spot at one of Europe's premier music festivals is now more secure than ever.

About

Bybit

Bybit is the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, serving over 40 million users. Established in 2018, Bybit provides a professional platform where crypto investors and traders can find an ultra-fast matching engine, 24/7 customer service, and multilingual community support. Bybit is a proud partner of Formula One's reigning Constructors' and Drivers' champions: the Oracle Red Bull Racing team.

