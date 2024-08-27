Valuchi Launches Expedition Watch: The Bold Timepiece For The Modern Explorer, Now Live On Kickstarter

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) AMSTERDAM, Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Valuchi, a watch brand rooted in the timeless craftsmanship of Amsterdam, today launched the Valuchi Expedition Watch on Kickstarter .

A Dutchman on a Mission

The Valuchi Expedition Watch is designed for the modern explorer. This collection combines timeless elegance with rugged durability, making it perfect for those ready to chart their course.

Continue Reading

This striking timepiece is crafted for the modern explorer, combining bold design with advanced features that set a new standard in contemporary watchmaking.

"The Expedition embodies our vision of creating a timepiece that looks stunning and performs exceptionally under any condition," said Kelvin Dijkhuizen, Founder of Valuchi. "It's designed for those who live boldly and appreciate the finer details in life.

Bold Design for the Modern Explorer

The Expedition Watch's distinctive square case sets it apart. Built for both durability and style, it's made to go from rugged outdoor adventures to city life while making a bold statement.

Track The Lunar Cycle

The moon phase feature tracks the lunar cycle over 30 days, keeping you connected to natural rhythms. Whether stargazing or exploring, it adds a celestial touch to your wrist.

Light Up Your Journey

Equipped with luminous markers and hands, the Expedition ensures you never lose track of time, even in the dark. From dusk to dawn, it shines bright through every adventure.

Comfort Meets Durability

The Expedition's Flexi-band offers comfort and durability, whether you're scaling mountains or walking city streets, keeping your watch secure all day long.

"We designed the Expedition Watch to be the ultimate tool for the modern explorer," added Dijkhuizen. "With features like the Moon Phase complication and luminous markers, it's a watch that's as functional as it is visually captivating."

Price and Availability on Kickstarter

With exclusive early bird pricing starting at $189, this is a unique opportunity to own a timepiece that blends bold aesthetics with cutting-edge functionality. The Valuchi Expedition Watch is available now on Kickstarter in limited quantities, making it an essential accessory for those who live life to the fullest.

Images and more information can be found in the media kit .

About Valuchi

Valuchi began with a vision: to create a watch brand that blends the traditional craftsmanship of Amsterdam with modern design. Valuchi quickly gained global recognition for its unique approach to watchmaking. The Expedition Watch is the latest in a line of watches that reflect Valuchi's commitment to excellence and the adventurous spirit of its founder. For more information, visit Valuchi's Official Website .

SOURCE Valuchi