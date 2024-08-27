Navigate Your Travel Insurance Claim Like A Pro

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As summer winds down, travel insurance claims season is just beginning. Yonder Travel Insurance unveils secrets to filing a successful travel insurance claim, increasing the chances you get reimbursed when unexpected events occur before or during your trip.

Check Your Coverage First

Don't assume your policy provides coverage for every event. Understanding what your travel insurance covers is the difference between an approved and denied claim.

Don't Wait to Start Your Claim

Most travel insurance plans will only accept claims if submitted within 20-90 days of the loss.

"Once you return home from your trip, initiate your claim as soon as possible," says Terry Boynton, co-founder and president of Yonder Travel Insurance .

Even if you don't have all your supporting documentation ready, starting your claim immediately helps meet the requirement of notifying your travel insurance provider within seven days. Opt for email or online claim submissions, which can be faster and more secure than paper claims.

Gather Essential Documentation

Submitting supporting documentation with your claim is key to helping paint a picture of what happened for the claim analyst.

"Collect as much documentation about your claim before you return home since it can be trickier to obtain after you leave," informs Boynton.

Depending on the type of claim, this includes receipts, medical reports or bills, police reports, and any correspondence related to your situation. The more documentation you provide, the stronger your claim will be.

How to Manage Your Claim

After submitting your claim and supporting documents, checking the status regularly is important. Utilize online claims portals when possible, as they often provide real-time updates.

Most claims are processed within 30 - 60 business days after all required documentation has been submitted.

Top Reasons Claims Get Denied



The incident isn't covered under your policy

Policy requirements weren't met for certain benefits like Cancel for Any Reason and Pre-Existing Condition Waivers

Failing to submit your claim or proof of loss within the required time frame

Not following pre-certification requirements for certain services Failing to follow specific policy instructions, such as obtaining a police report or baggage claim from the airline

