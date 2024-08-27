Lectron Launches 'Lectron Care': New Extended Warranty Program

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Get up to 3 extra years of coverage for Lectron EV chargers and accessories after the warranty is up

Lectron, a leader in EV charging solutions, has announced the launch of Lectron Care , an extended warranty program to give customers extra protection and support for their Lectron EV chargers, adapters and accessories.

Lectron Care covers mechanical and electrical failures beyond the manufacturer's warranty and is supported by Extend, product protection experts with AI-driven technology. This new program has been introduced to enhance the overall customer experience, offering dedicated extended coverage and services for Lectron EVSE products.

Lectron Care

Benefits



Extended Coverage: Up to 3 extra years of support and service for Lectron EV chargers, adapters and accessories after the manufacturer's warranty is up.

Comprehensive Protection: Coverage ranges from mechanical to electrical failures for all Lectron products. Customer Focused Service : Zero deductible with online claims and 24/7 support.

Lectron Care packages from 1 to 3 years can be added to Lectron orders during checkout or purchased separately via a QR code included with every Lectron charger and adapter, allowing customers to scan and easily register their product via a simple online form.

"This extended warranty program reflects our commitment to providing ongoing support for our customers at a wallet-friendly price," said Christopher Maiwald, CEO of Lectron. "Lectron Care means Lectron chargers and adapters will continue to meet our customers' needs long after the manufacturer's warranty is up."

Lectron Care is available for all Lectron products as part of Lectron's commitment to supporting and improving user experience in the EV charging industry.

Lectron Product Highlights:



Vortex Plug NACS to CCS Adapter :

Connects compatible EVs to over 15,000 NACS Supercharger stalls on the Tesla Supercharger network.

V-BOX Pro Smart Charging Station:

Level 2 home charger that delivers up to 46 miles per hour of charge for Tesla and J1772 EVs. Portable Level 1 and Level 2 Chargers:

Flexible on-the-go charging options for Tesla and J1772 EVs.

Learn more about Lectron Care and extended warranty coverage at ev-lectron .

About Lectron

Lectron is the EV charging experts, providing top-tier EV charging solutions, portable EV chargers, adapters and charging stations for all charging types. Over 15% of EV owners own at least one Lectron product. We're dedicated to making the EV charging experience better by delivering products that meet the needs of today's EV drivers.

