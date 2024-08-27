North Texas Food Bank Launches 11Th Annual Peanut Butter Drive

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Effort to support North Texas families and children facing hunger.

Dallas, TX, Aug. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the North Texas Food (NTFB) is excited to announce the start of its 11th Annual Peanut Butter Drive as part of Hunger Action Month. Running through September, this initiative aims to collect $300,000 and 100,000 pounds of peanut butter to support local families and children in need.

This drive unites communities, businesses, and organizations across the region to gather jars of peanut butter, a nutritious, child-friendly, and shelf-stable food item. These donations will be distributed through NTFB's Food 4 Kids backpack program and a network of nearly 500 food pantries and partner organizations.

Trisha Cunningham, President and CEO of the North Texas Food Bank, highlighted the urgency of the need:“The number of people struggling with hunger in our 13-county service area is staggering-equivalent to filling the American Airlines Center 39 times, with around 40% being children. Last year, we achieved a historic milestone by distributing 106 million meals across our service area. This drive is crucial in helping us bridge the hunger gap through the simple yet impactful donation of peanut butter.”

For the second year in a row, the drive will encompass all 13 counties NTFB serves. Thanks to the efforts of local mayors and community leaders, the 2023 drive successfully collected $264,698 and 78,367 pounds of peanut butter.

Residents and businesses can contribute by participating in a virtual food drive or donating jars of peanut butter. Details for hosting and promoting a virtual drive with friends or colleagues are available at . Every dollar donated to the campaign helps NTFB purchase additional peanut butter for families in need.

Jars of any brand of 16-ounce plastic peanut or nut butter can be dropped off at the North Texas Food Bank's Perot Family Campus, located at 3677 Mapleshade Lane in Plano. Additionally, State Fair of Texas attendees can support the drive by bringing two jars of peanut butter on opening day, September 27, to receive discounted admission.

For more information on how to get involved in the Annual Peanut Butter Drive, visit .

About the North Texas Food Bank

The North Texas Food Bank (NTFB) is a leading nonprofit organization that fights hunger and provides children, seniors and families in North Texas access to nutritious food. For over 40 years, we have been at the forefront of hunger relief, committed to ensuring that no one in our community lacks access to healthy food. Our extensive network of 500 food pantries and organizations, volunteers, and donors enables us to deliver more than 100 million nutritious meals annually to those in need. Beyond just addressing hunger, we focus on nourishing lives by offering nutrition education, investing in our network partners, innovating solutions to eliminate hunger and advocating for policies that tackle the root causes of food insecurity.

Our dedication to excellence is reflected in our 4-star rating from Charity Navigator, highlighting our strong governance, integrity, and financial stability. Additionally, we are honored to be ranked 89th on Forbes' 2023 Top 100 Charities in America. As a proud member of Feeding America, the nation's largest hunger relief network, we are committed to ensuring everyone in North Texas has the nourishment needed to lead a healthy and fulfilling life. For more information, visit or connect with us on social media @NorthTexasFoodBank.

