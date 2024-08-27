Australia reveals new policy capping int’l student enrolments at 270,000

(MENAFN) On Tuesday, the Australian government revealed a new policy capping international student enrolments at universities and vocational education providers for 2025. The cap will set the maximum number of international students at 270,000, with specific allocations including 145,000 for publicly-funded universities, 95,000 for the vocational education and training (VET) sector, and 30,000 for other universities and non-university higher education institutions.



Education Minister Jason Clare explained that while universities would be allowed to increase their international student enrolments by 15 percent compared to 2019 levels, the VET sector would see a reduction of 20 percent in enrolments. This adjustment means that international student commencements in 2025 will be approximately 7,000 below 2019 levels and 53,000 below the 2023 figures. However, the new limits are designed to ensure a more equitable distribution of students across the sector.



Each institution will have an individual enrolment cap based on factors such as recent international student commencements and the proportion of international students within their existing student body. Institutions that do not meet their allocated quotas may have their unfilled spots redistributed to other institutions to ensure that the caps are effectively utilized.



Clare emphasized that the goal of the cap is to create a fairer system, benefiting the entire sector rather than just a select few universities. This policy aligns with the broader migration strategy of the governing Labor Party, which aims to reduce Australia's net migration intake from 528,000 in 2022-23 to 260,000 by 2024-25. The new enrolment caps are subject to the passage of legislation through Parliament.

MENAFN27082024000045015839ID1108606212