The Vegan Trend And Innovation In Product Offerings In The Pet Food Palatants Market Will Strengthen The Sales: Future Market Insights

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) In Germany, the increasing trend of pet humanization is driving a higher demand for plant-based ingredients in pet diets as owners seek to align their pets' meals with their own dietary preferences, such as plant-based or vegan options.

NEWARK, Del, Aug. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Pet Food Palatants has an estimated market valuation of USD 2,348.3 million by 2024 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% to reach a market valuation of USD 3,898.6 billion by 2034 .



The mounting curve of pet ownership around the world will bolster the sales of Pet Food Palatants to hit the roof of the sky. As the pets age, they become prone to multiple health concerns. Thus, it becomes required for pet guardians to look for diets that help their woolly family members maintain overall health. Professional recommendations are influencing and driving market sales.

Pet parents are constantly seeking for more sustainable products that are meeting the protein demands of their family members. Labels such as“green protein”,“green meat” etc. attract consumer attention within a crowded marketplace, thus helping with high sales.

Brands must use competitive pricing strategies such as promotion, and seasonal discounts to achieve a higher market share. Alongside, the subscription model of selling such diets is likely to bolster the market in the forecast period of 2024 – 2034. These factors, combined, point to a significant growth in the Pet Food Palatants market.

The global industry is witnessing an increasing demand for specialized palatants enriched with targeted nutrients, catering to diverse purposes such as dental health chews, immune-boosting supplements, and other treats. These unique palatants are crafted to enhance both flavor and nutritional value in various animal feed formats, addressing specific dietary needs and preferences. Manufacturers are innovating with ingredients that offer functional benefits like joint support, improved skin and coat health, and digestive aids.

Key Takeaways from the Global Pet Food Palatants Market Study:



Demand for Natural Ingredients with Quality Taste and Nutrition Rising.

Across the globe, there is a rising global demand for clean-label solutions in palatants, which are based on consumer preferences concerning healthiness and transparency.

The global industry is currently experiencing a rise in the popularity of specialized palatants enriched with specific nutrients meant to serve various purposes including chews (dealing with teeth), supplements (which boost immunity), or treats among others. Rapid expansion of pet-specialty stores and e-commerce platforms.

“Brands that deliver convenience, value, and quality to pet owners at competitive prices will have a competitive advantage and emerge as a leader in the industry.”, says Nandini Roy Choudhury , Client Partner at Future Market Insights.







Who is winning?

Companies that can meet consumer preferences are coming up with new technologies to overcome the challenges in production while maintaining the appropriate quality are likely to be the top players. Various players are catching consumer trends and innovating creative products to keep them competitive in the market.



In August 2023, Symrise AG Company the leading manufacturer inaugurated a new state-of-the-art production facility in Brazil to increase their production for dog and cat palatants and expand in Latin America. In February 2024, Kemin Industries opened a palatants-producing plant in Santa Catarina, Brazil. According to the company, it is the largest plant in terms of volume capacity to produce dry and liquid palatants. Furthermore, the company strategically opened a research and innovation center to boost its production capacity.

Some of these leaders of the Global Pet Food Palatants market are Kemin Industries, Inc., AFB International, Ohly, Lyka, BRF Ingredients, Symrise, DSM, ADM, Profypet, Trilogy Flavors, Susheela Group, Kerry Group plc and others

In its new offering, Future Market Insights provides a thorough, detailed, and unbiased analysis of the Global Pet Food Palatants Market, presenting Historical Demand data for 2019-2023 and Forecast statistics for 2024-2034. The study categorizes valuable insights on the Global Pet Food Palatants Market based on Nature, form, Pet type, Application, Claims, and Region. By Nature (Animal and Plant Based) As per Pet Type, the market has been categorized into Cats (Kitten, Senior), Dogs (Puppy, Adult, and Senior), Birds, and Others. As per Form, the market is categorized dry and wet. As per Application, the market is categorized into Daily Based Food, Treats, Chews, and Supplements. Different Claims include grain-free, low-fat, non-GMO, and low in calories.

Key Segments of the Report

By Form:

In this segment, the industry has been categorized into dry and wet

By Nature:

The nature segment has been categorized into Animal Based and Plant Based

By Pet Type:

Pets such as Cats (Kitten, Senior), Dogs (Puppy, Adult, and Senior), Birds, and Others are included in the report.

By Application:

In this segment, the industry has been categorized into Daily Based Food, Treats, Chews, Supplements

By Claims:

Various claim types such as grain-free, low-fat, non-GMO, and low in calories are included in the report.

By Region:

Industry analysis has been carried out in key countries of North America, Latin America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, East Asia, South Asia, and Oceania

About the Food & Beverage Division at Future Market Insights:

Expert analysis, actionable insights, and strategic recommendations – the food & beverage team at Future Market Insights helps clients from all over the globe with their unique business intelligence needs. With a repertoire of over 1,000 reports and 1 million+ data points, the team has analyzed the food & beverage industry lucidly in 50+ countries for over a decade. The team provides end-to-end research and consulting services; reach out to explore how we can help

*German Translation:

Der globale Markt für Geschmacksstoffe für Tiernahrung hat bis 2024 einen geschätzten Marktwert von 2.348,3 Millionen USD und wird voraussichtlich mit einer durchschnittlichen jährlichen Wachstumsrate von 5,2 % wachsen und bis 2034 einen Marktwert von 3.898,6 Milliarden USD erreichen.

Die steigende Zahl der Haustierbesitzer auf der ganzen Welt wird die Umsätze mit Geschmacksstoffen für Tiernahrung in die Höhe treiben. Mit zunehmendem Alter werden die Haustiere anfällig für zahlreiche gesundheitliche Probleme. Daher müssen Tierhalter nach Diäten suchen, die ihren wolligen Familienmitgliedern helfen, ihre allgemeine Gesundheit zu erhalten. Professionelle Empfehlungen beeinflussen und treiben den Marktumsatz an.

Tierbesitzer sind ständig auf der Suche nach nachhaltigeren Produkten, die den Proteinbedarf ihrer Familienmitglieder decken. Etiketten wie „grünes Protein“, „grünes Fleisch“ usw. ziehen die Aufmerksamkeit der Verbraucher auf einem überfüllten Markt auf sich und tragen so zu hohen Umsätzen bei.

Marken müssen wettbewerbsfähige Preisstrategien wie Werbeaktionen und saisonale Rabatte einsetzen, um einen höheren Marktanteil zu erreichen. Daneben dürfte das Abonnementmodell für den Verkauf solcher Diäten den Markt im Prognosezeitraum 2024 – 2034 stärken. Zusammengenommen deuten diese Faktoren auf ein signifikantes Wachstum des Marktes für Geschmacksstoffe für Tiernahrung hin.

Wichtige Erkenntnisse aus der globalen Studie zum Markt für Geschmacksstoffe für Tiernahrung:

. Die Nachfrage nach natürlichen Zutaten mit hochwertigem Geschmack und Nährwert steigt.

. Weltweit besteht eine steigende globale Nachfrage nach Clean-Label-Lösungen für Geschmacksstoffe, die auf den Verbraucherpräferenzen in Bezug auf Gesundheit und Transparenz basieren.

. Die globale Branche erlebt derzeit einen Anstieg der Beliebtheit von speziellen Geschmacksstoffen, die mit bestimmten Nährstoffen angereichert sind und verschiedenen Zwecken dienen, darunter Kauartikel (für die Zahnpflege), Nahrungsergänzungsmittel (die das Immunsystem stärken) oder Leckerlis.

. Schnelle Expansion von Fachgeschäften für Haustiere und E-Commerce-Plattformen.

„Marken, die Tierbesitzern Komfort, Wert und Qualität zu wettbewerbsfähigen Preisen bieten, werden einen Wettbewerbsvorteil haben und sich als Branchenführer etablieren“, sagt Nandini Roy Choudhury, Client Partner bei Future Market Insights.

Wer gewinnt?

Unternehmen, die den Verbraucherpräferenzen gerecht werden können, entwickeln neue Technologien, um die Herausforderungen in der Produktion zu meistern und gleichzeitig die entsprechende Qualität beizubehalten, und werden wahrscheinlich die Top-Player sein. Verschiedene Akteure greifen Verbrauchertrends auf und entwickeln kreative Produkte, um auf dem Markt wettbewerbsfähig zu bleiben.

. Im August 2023 eröffnete die Symrise AG Company, der führende Hersteller, eine neue hochmoderne Produktionsanlage in Brasilien, um ihre Produktion von Hunde- und Katzenschmacksmitteln zu steigern und in Lateinamerika zu expandieren.

. Im Februar 2024 eröffnete Kemin Industries eine Anlage zur Herstellung von Geschmacksmitteln in Santa Catarina, Brasilien. Nach Angaben des Unternehmens ist es die größte Anlage in Bezug auf die Volumenkapazität zur Herstellung von trockenen und flüssigen Geschmacksmitteln. Darüber hinaus eröffnete das Unternehmen strategisch ein Forschungs- und Innovationszentrum, um seine Produktionskapazität zu steigern.

Einige dieser Marktführer auf dem globalen Markt für Geschmacksstoffe für Tiernahrung sind Kemin Industries, Inc., AFB International, Ohly, Lyka, BRF Ingredients, Symrise, DSM, ADM, Profypet, Trilogy Flavors, Susheela Group, Kerry Group plc und andere

Erhalten Sie wertvolle Einblicke in den globalen Markt für Geschmacksstoffe für Tiernahrung:

In seinem neuen Angebot bietet Future Market Insights eine gründliche, detaillierte und unvoreingenommene Analyse des globalen Marktes für Geschmacksstoffe für Tiernahrung und präsentiert historische Nachfragedaten für 2019-2023 und Prognosestatistiken für 2024-2034. Die Studie kategorisiert wertvolle Erkenntnisse zum globalen Markt für Geschmacksstoffe für Tiernahrung basierend auf Art, Form, Tierart, Anwendung, Ansprüchen und Region. Nach Art (tierisch und pflanzlich) Nach Haustierart wurde der Markt in Katzen (Kätzchen, Senior), Hunde (Welpen, Erwachsene und Senioren), Vögel und Sonstige unterteilt. Nach Form wird der Markt in Trocken- und Nassfutter unterteilt. Nach Anwendung wird der Markt in Alltagsnahrung, Leckerlis, Kauartikel und Nahrungsergänzungsmittel unterteilt. Zu den verschiedenen Angaben gehören getreidefrei, fettarm, gentechnikfrei und kalorienarm.

Wichtige Segmente des Berichts

Nach Form:

In diesem Segment wurde die Branche in Trocken- und Nassfutter unterteilt.

Nach Art:

Das Natursegment wurde in tierische und pflanzliche Nahrung unterteilt.

Nach Haustierart:

Haustiere wie Katzen (Kätzchen, Senioren), Hunde (Welpen, erwachsene und Senioren), Vögel und andere sind im Bericht enthalten.

Nach Anwendung:

In diesem Segment wurde die Branche in Alltagsnahrung, Leckerlis, Kauartikel und Nahrungsergänzungsmittel unterteilt.

Nach Behauptungen:

Der Bericht enthält verschiedene Behauptungsarten wie getreidefrei, fettarm, gentechnikfrei und kalorienarm.

Nach Region:

Die Branchenanalyse wurde in wichtigen Ländern Nordamerikas, Lateinamerikas, Europas, des Nahen Ostens und Afrikas, Ostasiens, Südasiens und Ozeaniens durchgeführt.

Über die Food & Beverage Division von Future Market Insights:

Expertenanalysen, umsetzbare Erkenntnisse und strategische Empfehlungen – das Food & Beverage-Team von Future Market Insights hilft Kunden aus aller Welt bei ihren individuellen Business-Intelligence-Anforderungen. Mit einem Repertoire von über 1.000 Berichten und über 1 Million Datenpunkten hat das Team die Lebensmittel- und Getränkeindustrie in über 50 Ländern über ein Jahrzehnt lang genau analysiert. Das Team bietet umfassende Forschungs- und Beratungsdienste an. Kontaktieren Sie uns, um herauszufinden, wie wir Ihnen helfen können.

Authored by:

Nandini Roy Choudhury (Client Partner for Food & Beverages at Future Market Insights, Inc.) has 7+ years of management consulting experience. She advises industry leaders and explores off-the-eye opportunities and challenges. She puts processes and operating models in place to support their business objectives.

She has exceptional analytical skills and often brings thought leadership to the table.

Nandini has vast functional expertise in key niches, including but not limited to food ingredients, nutrition & health solutions, animal nutrition, and marine nutrients. She is also well-versed in the pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, retail, and chemical sectors, where she advises market participants to develop methodologies and strategies that deliver results.

Her core expertise lies in corporate growth strategy, sales and marketing effectiveness, acquisitions and post-merger integration and cost reduction. Nandini has an MBA in Finance from MIT School of Business. She also holds a Bachelor's Degree in Electrical Engineering from Nagpur University, India.

Nandini has authored several publications, and quoted in journals including Beverage Industry, Bloomberg, and Wine Industry Advisor.

