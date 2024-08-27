Conner Strong & Buckelew Takes A Multi-Prong Approach To Pharmacy Benefits Solutions

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Top Employee Benefits Consulting Firm Demonstrates Its Strong Commitment to Helping Employers Navigate Prescription Drug Benefits Challenges

CAMDEN, N.J., Aug. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Conner Strong & Buckelew, a leading insurance, risk management and employee benefits brokerage and consulting firm, is taking a head-on approach to helping clients navigate the increasingly challenging and complex world of pharmacy policy and prescription drug benefits. With dedicated pharmacy leadership and strategic partnerships, the firm is delivering critical pharmacy and prescription drug savings to plan sponsors.



“We've made delivering industry-leading prescription drug coverage solutions to our clients a top priority - but we know actions speak louder than words,” said Mike Tiagwad, President and Chief Executive Officer at Conner Strong & Buckelew.“That's why we've added dedicated pharmacy resources, why we leverage and evolve key partnerships and why we will continue to develop new pharmacy benefits solutions that standout in the marketplace.”

New Leadership Position Focused on Prescription Drug Benefits

The company established a new Vice President, Head of Pharmacy leadership role and appointed 20-year pharmacy leader Dr. Simon Leung, PharmD to the position. Dr. Leung oversees all aspects of the company's pharmacy consulting business, including engagement with clients, pharmacy benefits managers and coalitions.

“Having a strategic, senior level position specifically dedicated to pharmacy benefits is unique among brokers.“Given that employers are now allocating as much as 20-50% of their total healthcare spend to prescription drug coverage, the need for focus in this area has never been greater,” commented Joseph DiBella, Executive Partner and National Employee Benefits Practice Leader.“Dr. Leung's expertise, leadership and proven track record, which includes provider and consulting side experience, substantially enhances our ability to design and implement innovative, cost-effective prescription drug plans that meet the unique needs of our clients.”

To learn more about the new role and Dr. Leung, please read the recent press release .

Pharmacy Solutions Through Partnerships

At the core of the company's approach is fierce independence and a devotion to finding clients the best pharmacy solutions available. To help accomplish this, the company has established several key partnerships and solutions that better position it to provide leading edge options. This includes the company's partnerships with C2 Solutions and Level Care.

C2 Solutions



Conner Strong & Buckelew's equity partnership in C2 Solutions, a leading national collaborative of seven privately held employee benefits firms, enhances the organization's ability to keep clients informed on key topics and marketplace trends - and provide them with best-in-class, cutting edge prescription drug benefits solutions. Conner Strong & Buckelew recently shared the 2024 C2 Solutions Pharmacy and Drug Trends Report , a comprehensive study that addresses many of the key issues employers and plan sponsors face today and explores where things are headed in the future. Some of the report's key findings were featured in a recent press release .

The C2 Solutions partnership also helps the company improve clients' bottom lines. While drug expenditures increased 4% nationally during the period covered in the most recent report, the overall spending for clients of C2 Solutions member firms decreased by 4.3% -demonstrating next-level expertise in managing pharmacy expenditures and the benefits of collaborative resourcing.

“Our collaboration with C2 Solutions allows us to capitalize on local market strength and expertise that helps us find, create and implement new and innovative pharmacy options,” said Conner Strong & Buckelew's Vice President and Head of Pharmacy, Dr. Simon Leung, PharmD.

Level Care Pharmacy Coalition



To leverage the purchasing power of larger employers, Conner Strong & Buckelew partners with the Level Care pharmacy coalition, an independent pharmacy consortium run by plan sponsors since 2005. Today, Conner Strong & Buckelew remains the key consulting distribution partner for Level Care, which has grown to be one of the nation's largest independent pharmacy coalitions.

With over one million lives, Level Care can command and sustain leading edge pricing. Unlike coalitions operated by other consulting firms and aggregators, Level Care is run by a collection of plan sponsors whose only purpose is to deliver the lowest unit cost for pharmacy to customers.

Conner Strong & Buckelew clients have access to Level Care and have achieved savings of 20% and more in pharmacy. Continuous program enhancements, annual market checks and superior pricing has put Level Care ahead of the competition. Level Care is exclusively available to the company's self-funded clients with at least 250 enrolled employees, and, unlike competing coalitions, Conner Strong & Buckelew does not charge clients excessive fees to remain in the coalition.

As the prescription drug benefits landscape continues to evolve, Conner Strong & Buckelew will remain vigilant and committed to finding new ways to help clients contain pharmacy benefits costs without compromising employee needs and satisfaction.

About Conner Strong & Buckelew

Conner Strong & Buckelew is among America's largest insurance, risk management and employee benefits brokerage and consulting firms. The firm is an industry leader in providing high-risk businesses with comprehensive solutions to prevent losses, manage claims, and drive bottom line growth. Its employee benefits practice focuses on providing best-in-class benefits administration, health and wellness programs and strategic advisory services.

Founded in 1959 with offices in New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Georgia, Massachusetts, Florida, and Delaware, Conner Strong & Buckelew has a team of 500+ professionals, serving clients throughout the United States and abroad. For more information, visit or follow us on LinkedIn (@ConnerStrong&Buckelew ), Facebook (@connerstrongbuckelew ) and Instagram (@connerstrongbuckelew ).