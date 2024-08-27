DEEP Receives Office Of Naval Research Funding For STEM Outreach Collaboration Focused On 'Making Humans Aquatic'

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) HUNGERFORD, BERKSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, August 27, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The US Office of Naval Research is funding a $925,000 STEM outreach initiative to students and educators about the past, current, and future of human undersea exploration. This newly-awarded three-year project, titled“2051 Sea Odyssey” and led by DEEP, Divers Alert Network, the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, and the University of Utah, will aim to inspire, engage, and educate the next generation of scientists and engineers in undersea research through an video docuseries and multiple student and educator design challenges.

The eight-part docuseries will be developed as a collaboration between scientists working in undersea research, and DEEP, an undersea engineering company developing novel technology and training to 'make humans aquatic'. Each episode will provide an overview of a different form of diving and human underwater exploration, teaching viewers about the science and engineering required for each discipline by integrating US Navy-funded researchers into series development and filming.

“We are excited to embark on this ambitious project that will bring the fascinating world of human undersea exploration to a wider audience. By developing this docuseries, we aim to inspire the next generation of scientists, engineers, and explorers to pursue careers in STEM fields and undersea research. Our partnership and collaboration with DEEP, the University of Utah, and the Divers Alert Network ensures a rich blend of expertise and innovation in diving research, training and operations. The design and education challenges will engage students in meaningful ways, linking their academic pursuits to real-world applications and potential career paths," said Dr. Virginie Papadopoulou, project Principal Investigator and Associate Professor of Radiology and Biomedical Engineering at the University of North Carolina.

In addition to the docuseries, the project will incorporate a series of student design and educator challenges at the grade school and university level. Finalist teams for the university design challenge will be invited to pitch in person at DEEP as part of the final episode of the series.

"This project represents a unique opportunity to showcase the depth of human potential and innovation in undersea exploration while integrating with the next generation of researchers,” said Dr. Dawn Kernagis, project Co-Investigator and DEEP Director of Scientific Research.“At DEEP, we are dedicated to advancing human underwater capabilities through cutting-edge technology and training. By documenting the science associated with underwater exploration and research, we want to inspire a sense of adventure and curiosity in viewers that may be unfamiliar with diving. Our facilities and expertise will provide a robust foundation for the docuseries, highlighting the incredible advancements in technology and medicine that make human subsea habitation possible."

Office of Naval Research Program Officer Natalie Steinhauser explains: "The Office of Naval Research is proud to support this innovative project that aims to inspire and educate future generations about the vital field of undersea exploration. This initiative aligns perfectly with our mission to advance scientific knowledge and technological innovation, which are crucial for maintaining the Navy's operational readiness and superiority. By fostering a deeper understanding of the science and engineering behind human undersea exploration, we are not only preparing a skilled workforce for future naval challenges but also promoting STEM education in a meaningful and engaging way."

Dr. Sandra Chapman, Program Officer of Undersea Medicine and Marine Mammal Health, said:“ONR is committed to promoting activities that support the education and development of a capable workforce in fields critically and uniquely important to Naval operations, including Undersea Medicine. Education and workforce development is a critical goal of the charter that designates Undersea Medicine a National Naval Responsibility (NNR). This project is an important activity helping us to address this objective and we hope it will help inspire new minds and hearts to learning more about the challenges that limit humans from thriving in the undersea environment. Attracting more talent and new perspectives greatly enhances our ability to find answers to these challenges, that will hopefully lead to solutions that could enable greater freedom of human activity under the sea.”

