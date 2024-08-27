Hightouch Releases AI Decisioning To Take Guesswork Out Of Lifecycle Marketing

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Partners with Snowflake by leveraging Cortex AI to help marketers experiment and deliver precise, personalized communications at an unprecedented scale

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hightouch, a leading Composable Customer Data

Platform (CDP) today announced the launch of AI Decisioning, its new AI marketing product,

as a Snowflake Native App. AI Decisioning leverages Snowflake Cortex AI to empower

enterprise brands to deliver more relevant messages and offers to every customer.

Introducing AI Decisioning

AI Decisioning is a 'human-in-the-loop' AI product specifically designed for enterprise

companies. Marketers provide the goal metrics they want to maximize, content variations, and

strategic guidance. Data teams manage access to their full data in the AI Data Cloud - ranging

from customer behavior to product and offer catalogs. Then AI Decisioning does the rest,

continuously experimenting and learning the best ways to engage with each individual

customer. AI Decisioning is built on top of your cloud data platform and integrates with your existing marketing platforms like Iterable, Braze, and Salesforce Marketing Cloud to engage customers.

"When marketers build audiences for campaigns, they inherently lump together many

individuals based on overly broad generalizations and their best guess on customer behavior,"

said Brian Kotlyar, Head of Marketing at Hightouch. "AI Decisioning removes the guesswork. It

determines the best messages to send each unique customer so marketers reach their

performance goals faster and with more certainty than ever before."

AI Decisioning gives marketers and data teams a self-serve UI to operationalize their data

using advanced machine learning (ML) models and is capable of leveraging any customer

attribute and behavior (also known as "features") within the AI Data Cloud. AI Decisioning continuously experiments and learns how to maximize goal metrics, which are also simple to set up in a self-serve UI. Ultimately, AI Decisioning uses a combination of state-of-the-art reinforcement learning, LLMs, and ML models to enable marketers to personalize every customer touchpoint at scale.

Hightouch is releasing AI Decisioning as a Snowflake Native App, making it easy for Snowflake customers to leverage their existing data in the AI Data Cloud. Similarly, AI Decisioning uses Snowflake Cortex large language models (LLMs) to analyze campaigns and surface insights within each company's Snowflake instance.

"Through innovative offerings like Snowflake Cortex AI and Snowflake Native Apps, customers

have industry-specific AI at their fingertips," said Adam Kaufman, Global Head of Industry Go-To-Market at Snowflake. "Hightouch AI Decisioning is the latest example of the next-gen AI

products that leverage this unique combination of innovation and are implemented by companies across industries within Snowflake."

About Hightouch: Hightouch is the leading Composable CDP that empowers companies to activate their data warehouse to power personalized marketing and business operations. Trusted by leading organizations like

PetSmart, Warner Music Group, The NBA, Calendly, Spotify, and GameStop, Hightouch enables anyone to deliver personalized customer experiences, optimize performance, and move faster by leveraging data across their organization.

