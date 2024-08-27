Trustagetm Recognized In Barron's Best Annuities For Income And Growth Feature For Sixth Year In A Row

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) ZoneChoice Annuity, Single Life Man, Single Life Woman, Single Life and Joint Life Included Amongst the Rankings

MADISON, Wis., Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TruStage today announced that Barron's has recognized their products in the "Top 100 Best Annuities" feature1 for 2024, for six years running. TruStage products were mentioned 11 times in this year's rankings. ZoneChoice Annuity , Single Premium Immediate-Income Annuities (SPIAs) and Future Income Annuities (FIAs) were selected yet again, and Zone Income Annuity

was recognized for the first time. Underwritten by MEMBERS Life Insurance Company (MEMBERS Life) and CMFG Life Insurance Company (CMFG Life).

Barron's Top 100 Best Annuities list is compiled using data from Cannex. Contracts were screened for best rates, payouts, and lowest fees, but considerations were also made for liquidity and flexibility.

"The current economic environment has changed the landscape and demand of the annuities," said David Hanzlik, Wealth Segment Leader at TruStage. "We are excited to continue to provide customers with customizable products designed to be personal and easy-to-use, to set them up for their financial futures. It is great to see continued recognition from Barron's for our success."

For more information on TruStage's annuities, please contact the TruStage Annuities sales desk at 345 (4769) or visit .

About TruStage

TruStage is a financially strong insurance, investment and technology provider, built on the philosophy of people helping people. We believe a brighter financial future should be accessible to everyone, and our products and solutions help people confidently make financial decisions that work for them at every stage of life. With a culture rooted and focused on creating a more equitable society and financial system, we are deeply committed to giving back to our communities to improve the lives of those we serve. For more information, visit

TruStageTM Zone Income Annuity, &

TruStageTM ZoneChoice Annuity are not available in NY, PR, and OR. Single Premium Immediate Annuity and Future Income Annuity are not available in MT and PR.

TruStageTM Annuities are issued by CMFG Life Insurance Company (CMFG Life) and MEMBERS Life Insurance Company (MEMBERS Life) and distributed by its affiliate, CUNA Brokerage Services, Inc., Member FINRA/SIPC, a registered broker/dealer, 2000 Heritage Way, Waverly, IA, 50677. Investment and insurance products are not federally insured, may involve investment risk, may lose value and are not obligations of or guaranteed by any depository or lending institution. All contracts and forms may vary by state and may not be available in all states or through all broker/dealers.

