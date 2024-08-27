Assisted Living Locators Empowers Home-Based Entrepreneurs With Turnkey Franchise Opportunity

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Assisted Living Locators , a nationwide senior placement and referral service, is revolutionizing the franchise with its plug-and-play business model, offering a turnkey solution for home-based entrepreneurs.

The company's comprehensive, ready-to-implement system significantly reduces initial setup challenges, allowing new franchisees to hit the ground running in the booming senior care market.

"Our plug-and-play model provides franchisees with everything they need to start operations quickly," said Angela Olea, RN, Founder and Brand President of Assisted Living Locators. "From established procedures to intensive training and ongoing coaching support, we've streamlined the process to help our franchisees succeed."

Rob and Sheri Lewin, franchisees from North Tucson, AZ, attest to the system's efficiency: "Within weeks of signing on, we were fully operational. The marketing materials, operational guidelines, and comprehensive training were invaluable in getting our business off the ground quickly."

The franchise's established brand recognition offers a significant advantage. Negar Lencioni, a franchisee from Irvine, CA, shared, "The Assisted Living Locators name opened doors for me right away. Clients trusted us from day one, which would have taken years to build on my own."

Ongoing coaching support, training, and regular updates ensure franchisees stay competitive. The franchise also fosters a strong community among its network of owners. "The ability to connect with other franchisees has been crucial," said Kym Schoenfeld, an owner in Chicagoland Southwest. "We share best practices and support each other, which is especially valuable as a home-based business owner."

Risk mitigation is another key benefit, with detailed guidelines and proven systems helping franchisees navigate challenges effectively.

"For those considering entrepreneurship in the senior care sector, our model offers an ideal balance of independence and support," Olea added. "It's a pathway to business ownership with reduced initial risk and a solid foundation for growth."

For more information on franchise opportunities, visit .

Assisted Living Locators, a member of Evive Brands with 150 franchises across 39 states and Washington, D.C., offers no-cost senior placement and referral services for in-home care, independent living, assisted living, and memory care.

Media Contact: Rhonda Grundemann, 602-739-8810, [email protected]

SOURCE Assisted Living Locators