IBI Healthcare Institute Offers 50% Off Weight Loss Surgery And Launches New In-House Lab Services

IBI Healthcare Institute - Board Certified Bariatric Surgeons

IBI Healthcare Institute - 50% Off Surgery

IBI Healthcare Institute - Bariatric Surgery Lab, Georgia and Florida

- Dr. A. Christopher IbikunleLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 27, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- IBI Healthcare Institute is thrilled to announce special price reductions on weight loss procedures . The beneficial campaign is launched to help individuals to have affordable and timely weight loss solutions. Offering significant price reductions of up to 50% discount compared to average nationwide prices. We're dedicated to making it easier and more affordable for them to get the care they need.Here's how the new pricing compares to the national average:1. Endoscopic Sleeve Gastroplasty (ESG) is now available for $7,499, a dramatic decrease from the national average of $12,000.2. Laparoscopic Sleeve Gastrectomy (LSG) is priced at $7,999, down from the national average of $15,999.3. Gastric Sleeve Revision Endoscopy/Transoral Outlet Reduction (GSRE/TORE) for weight regain is now just $4,499, compared to the nationwide cost of $10,000.4. IBI Healthcare Institute also added the Spatz Gastric Balloon to their advanced weight loss portfolio, priced at $7,500 instead of the typical $9,000.IBI Healthcare Institute is one of the few facilities in the country offering GSRE/TORE procedures, addressing weight regain. Additionally, providing six months of free post-surgery visits and follow-up consultations for a limited time with these procedures. This patient-centric approach with a combination of low prices, luxury service, and comprehensive care. Particularly, designed to establish IBI Healthcare Institute as the premier choice for weight loss surgery.Making Post-Operative Care Easier and More AffordableSimilarly, IBI now offering post-op lab tests for patients who have undergone weight loss surgery at Tampa, Hudson (Florida) , and Loganville, Alpharetta (Georgia). This service not only makes follow-up care easier but also more convenient and affordable for the patients.The goal is to ensure that the patients receive top-notch care without unnecessary hassle. That's why IBI now offers these lab tests. As a result, the patients don't need to visit other facilities for follow-up tests. Additionally, these tests are now available at IBI weight loss clinics:1. Parathyroid Hormone (PTH) Test: This test ensures that the body is managing calcium levels properly.2. Lipid Panel: This test looks at the cholesterol levels to monitor heart health.3. Hemoglobin A1C (HgB A1C): This test checks the blood sugar levels over the past three months, which is crucial for managing diabetes.4. Comprehensive Metabolic Panel (CMP): This test assesses overall metabolic health, including kidney and liver function, electrolytes, and blood sugar.5. Complete Blood Count (CBC) Without Differential: Furthermore, this test monitors overall health and can detect issues like anemia or infection.6. Iron Panel (Fe/TIBC/Ferritin): This test evaluates iron levels, helping to identify anemia or iron deficiency.7. Folate Test: Similarly, this test measures folate, a B vitamin essential for making DNA and red blood cells.8. Vitamin B1 (Thiamine) Test: This test checks vitamin B1 levels, supporting metabolism and nerve health.9. Vitamin B12 Test: Finally, this test evaluates vitamin B12 levels, which are vital for nerve function and red blood cell production.Subsequently, these lab tests are specifically designed to monitor health following bariatric surgery. They help us identify nutritional deficiencies, as well as other issues that might arise post-surgery. Nonetheless, these comprehensive tests, aim to provide patients with the best ongoing support.Dr. Chris Ibikunle, MD, FACS, CEO of IBI Healthcare Institute, explains:"Our primary goal is to offer our patients the best care possible. By providing these lab tests in our centers, IBI Healthcare is not only making follow-up care more convenient but also more affordable. This enhances our patients' overall experience and significantly improves their long-term health outcomes."Superior Patient Experience Guaranteed and Lower CostsEnsuring that at IBI Healthcare Institute - patients receive the necessary care without fearing unexpected expenses. Therefore, offering them at competitive prices with complete transparency. Moreover, having these tests done in-house means the patients don't have to juggle multiple healthcare providers. Consequently, this simplifies their care and reduces the stress often associated with post-op appointments.Expert Insights from Weight Loss SurgeonsThis new service is part of IBI's ongoing effort to continuously improve patient care. IBI-experienced bariatric surgeons, Dr. Ahad Khan and Dr. Jenny Haung have shared their insights on how this service will benefit patients nationwide.Dr. Ahad Khan, MD, remarks:"Offering these lab tests in-house is a significant step forward in our approach to patient care. It allows us to better monitor our patients' health and quickly address any post-op issues. This ultimately leads to improved health outcomes for them."Dr. Jenny Haung, MD, adds:"Having worked in bariatric surgery for over ten years, I know how vital comprehensive follow-up care is. By providing these lab tests in-house, streamlining the process and making it easier for the patients to manage their health."About IBI Healthcare InstituteIBI Healthcare Institute is an accredited Bariatric Center of Excellence. Specializes in bariatric surgery, aesthetics, and general surgery. IBI's mission is to make healthcare more accessible and affordable for patients. By offering essential lab tests at IBI weight loss surgical facilities, assuring that patients receive the follow-up care they need to stay healthy after surgery.For more information, please visit our Resources Page or contact our facilities.GEORGIA3960 Old Milton Pkwy, Suite 200Alpharetta, GA 30005Ph: 678-992-4760367 Athens Hwy, Suite 100CLoganville, Georgia 30052Ph: 478-300-7628FLORIDA14012 US-19Hudson, FL 34667Ph: 813-803-09825931 Webb RdTampa, FL 33615Ph: 813-680-1586

Kashif Khan (Digital Marketing Lead)

IBI Healthcare Institute

+1 678-466-6760

...

