Qwibie Appoints Amir Sharif As First Independent Board Director, Strengthening Its Leadership In AI And Robotics Safety

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Amir Sharif's appointment aligns with Qwibie's mission to revolutionize window cleaning robotics with advanced AI, security, and safety solutions.

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Qwibie Inc., an innovator in robotic window cleaning solutions, today announced the appointment of Amir Sharif as its first independent board director. Amir, a seasoned entrepreneur and leader, brings over two decades of experience in AI, security, and robotics safety, further solidifying Qwibie's leadership team as it pioneers new advancements in the industry.

Amir currently serves as Founder and COO of 3Laws, delivering intelligent safety solutions for companies at the forefront of robotics and automation. His extensive background includes founding and leading companies like Aporeto, acquired by Palo Alto Networks, and driving strategies for Opsani before its acquisition by Cisco AppDynamics.

Qwibie appoints Amir Sharif to enhance AI and robotics leadership.

"Innovating requires not just visionary technology but also strong leadership to guide it," said Perry Price, Founder and CEO of Qwibie. "Amir's wealth of knowledge in AI, security, and robotics safety will be instrumental as we scale our solutions and continue to push the boundaries of what's possible in the industry."

Amir Sharif added, "I'm thrilled to join Qwibie at such a pivotal time in its journey. I'm deeply passionate about the company's vision to blend AI with robotics safety in a practical, impactful way, and I look forward to contributing to its success."

About Qwibie Inc.:

Qwibie Inc. is at the forefront of developing innovative robotic solutions for window cleaning, leveraging cutting-edge AI, safety protocols, and automation technologies. Based in San Francisco, CA, Qwibie is dedicated to revolutionizing building maintenance through advanced robotics.

For more information, visit .

