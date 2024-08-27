Transportation Insight Selects Sendflex As Strategic Provider To Support Parcel Carrier Diversification

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) ATLANTA, Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Transportation Insight, a leading provider of multi-modal transportation and parcel optimization solutions, announced today that it has selected Sendflex, a market-leading provider of parcel transportation management technology, as a strategic provider for its Parcel transportation management system (TMS) solution.

Transportation Insight's selection of Sendflex strengthens its already robust suite of and reporting through the Beon Digital Logistics Platform. By incorporating Sendflex's Parcel TMS solution, TI will continue to bolster its support of parcel carrier diversification by providing greater visibility, scalability and control.

"We are excited to partner with Sendflex as we continue to evolve our portfolio of innovative technology solutions," said Robyn Meyer, Senior Vice President of Parcel Strategy & Solutions at Transportation Insight. "As we consult with leading parcel shippers, our recommendations oftentimes include carrier diversification resulting in 54% of our clients leveraging multiple parcel carriers. As we help each client mitigate expense and strengthen its competitive advantage, Sendflex's Parcel TMS was a clear choice to recommend as a complement to Transportation Insight's parcel consulting, parcel contract negotiation, parcel audit and payment and business intelligence technology. The Sendflex partnership and integration between our cutting-edge systems will expand what Transportation Insight is able to deliver through our Beon platform."

Bob Malley, CEO of Sendflex, said, "We are proud to be named a strategic Parcel TMS provider by Transportation Insight, an organization that is highly respected in the logistics industry. Our combined transportation management technology uniquely positions us to meet the complex needs of Transportation Insight's clients in today's dynamic marketplace. We look forward to helping them achieve their supply chain goals."

Transportation Insight's analytics, available through the Beon platform and Sendflex's Parcel TMS, enable operations and transportation teams to configure the solution without requiring significant technical resources or the ability to write code. This allows users not only to control high-speed multi-carrier shipping processes, but also to optimize real-time carrier service selection decisions during upstream digital storefront, order routing and fulfillment processes easily. This level of data-driven intelligence enables Transportation Insight to streamline final mile planning and execution for clients, but also ensures cost savings and on-time delivery.

About Transportation Insight

Transportation Insight (TI) provides managed transportation solutions across truckload, less-than-truckload, drayage and small parcel. To optimize transportation, TI serves mid-market to enterprise-sized businesses with carrier contracting and negotiation, audit and payment and supply chain consulting, all backed by transportation execution technology and business intelligence from the Beon Digital Logistics Platform. Learn more at transportationinsight.

About Sendflex

Sendflex is the first cloud-native, micro services-based parcel TMS platform that helps high-volume shippers plan and execute parcel processes in digital storefronts, order allocation, fulfillment, shipping, and returns. Sendflex is powered by a high-speed, in-platform optimization engine (20,000 carrier rates per second) designed to look across orders and create plans that determine when, where, and how to cost-effectively use diversified final mile carrier services. Cited by Gartner as a top parcel optimization technology provider, Sendflex helps shippers conquer complexity. For more information, visit .

