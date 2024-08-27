National Safety Council Analysis Shows Preventable Traffic Crashes May Take Hundreds Of Lives Over Labor Day Weekend

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Drivers can stay safe by responsibly sharing the road with all users

WASHINGTON, Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- According to analysis by the

National Safety Council , hundreds of people in the U.S. may not make it home safely this upcoming holiday weekend. During the Day holiday period , which begins Friday, August 30 at 6 p.m. and extends through 11:59 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 2, NSC estimates 457 lives may be lost in preventable motor vehicle crashes.

"As we approach the Labor Day weekend, the National Safety Council urges everyone to prioritize safety on the roads," said Mark Chung, executive vice president of safety leadership and advocacy at NSC. "Preventable traffic crashes claim far too many lives each year, and by following simple safety measures, we can all do our part to ensure a safer journey for everyone. Let's put safety first so we all make it home to our loved ones this Labor Day weekend."

Drivers can share the road responsibly by following these safety tips:

Before hitting the road, make sure your car is safe for driving. Vehicle owners should check the oil, put air in the tires and check for and repair open recalls. VisitChecktoProtectto see if your vehicle has an open recall, and get it repaired for free.Lack of seat belt use is a top cause of fatalities in crashes. All passengers should buckle up to be safe. It's also important to make sure theappropriate car seats for every stretch of your journey are installed correctly.Holidays are a cause for celebration, but alcohol is only one cause of impaired driving. Drugs, including opioids, marijuana and some over-the-counter medicines, can cause drowsiness, alter visual functions and affect mental judgment and motor skills.Speeding is a factor in more than aquarter of all traffic fatalities . Drive the speed limit or below it if conditions dictate. Be sure to pay close attention to those walking and biking in order to keep all road users safe.Thousands have died in car crashes involving distractions, such as cell phone use. Put your phones away and #JustDrive.Pediatric vehicular heatstroke is still the leading cause of non-crash motor vehicle-related fatality for children. So far in 2024,it's reported 23 children in the U.S. have died because of this completely preventable tragedy. Always check your back seat for children or animals when you reach your destination.Join theRoad to Zero Coalitionto learn about the Safe System Approach, which takes a holistic look at road safety. Elements of safer roads include rumble strips, protected bicycle lanes, clearly marked crosswalks, roundabouts and much more. Roadway design influences motor vehicle speed, which has profound implications on crash severity for all road users.

For more safety tips, visit

nsc/saferoads . Review supplemental information about the Labor Day holiday fatality estimates and additional motor vehicle data and research at

href="" rel="nofollow" ns .



About the National Safety Council

The National Safety Council is America's leading nonprofit safety advocate – and has been for 110 years. As a mission-based organization, we work to eliminate the leading causes of preventable death and injury, focusing our efforts on the workplace and roadways. We create a culture of safety to not only keep people safer at work, but also beyond the workplace so they can live their fullest lives.

Connect with NSC:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

YouTube

Instagram

SOURCE National Safety Council