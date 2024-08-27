Masterclass Announces New 3-Part Series Led By Bestselling Author Ethan Mollick: Achieve More With Genai

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Some of AI's top voices how not to fall behind in the AI era, including ways to supercharge productivity, master the prompt and automate routine tasks

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MasterClass , the streaming where anyone can learn from the world's best, today announced the launch of Achieve More With GenAI, a three-part Original Series led by Ethan Mollick, Wharton School professor and author of New York Times bestseller Co-Intelligence,

along with three widely followed voices in the field of general artificial intelligence: Allie K. Miller, Don Allen III and Manuel Sainsily. Designed to demystify AI, the series will show members how GenAI tools can level up their lives by boosting productivity, sparking creativity and making adulting easier. Achieve More With GenAI is available now exclusively on MasterClass , where subscribers have unlimited access to all 200+ instructors with an annual membership.

Ethan Mollick, Allie K. Miller, Don Allen III and Manuel Sainsily for MasterClass

In this Original Series, members will hear straight from AI thought leaders who are changing how we work and live today. Drawing on the expertise of the instructors, the series will show members how to use AI prompts to get the answers they need, leverage AI as a creative partner and discover ways to optimize their daily routine. Whether it's learning to use GenAI tools to automate tasks-from managing grocery lists to drafting emails-or giving feedback on a new business plan, members will receive tangible takeaways they can utilize immediately.

Three episodes include:



Unlocking Productivity: AI business pioneer Allie K. Miller teaches members how to bring an idea to life faster by using AI, how to use AI as a brainstorming buddy and how to streamline workflow in just 15 minutes.

Creativity Unleashed: AI artist Don Allen III shows members how to treat AI as a true creative partner from start to finish-sharing ways to communicate effectively and find true collaboration. Aside from using GenAI tools for text generation, members will also learn how to utilize AI for image generation in their creative work. Ethics, AI & the Future: AI advocate Manuel Sainsily shares the importance of adhering to AI ethics as users continue to implement it in their lives. Members will learn how to make a productive and responsible AI twin that can help with grocery shopping, life advice and professional development.

"Right now we are seeing a very rapid change with artificial intelligence-from politics to culture, to how we work, and to how we learn," said Mollick. "We need to figure out how to use AI for good. By the end of this class, MasterClass members will have the tools to fully interact and engage with AI, which, I think, is an important thing for all of us to be able to do."

