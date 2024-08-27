Mobilion Announces Appointment Of Analytical Instrumentation Veteran Rohit Khanna, Ph.D. To Its Board Of Directors

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) CHADDS FORD, Pa., Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

MOBILion Systems, Inc. , pioneers in separation science, announced today that it has appointed Rohit Khanna, Ph.D., a seasoned life sciences executive with over three decades of experience in the analytical instrumentation industry, to serve on its Board of Directors, effective immediately.

"Dr. Khanna has a track record of creating value and leading businesses in analytical technology, and we are pleased to welcome him as our newest Board member," said Heiner Dreismann, Ph.D., Chairman of MOBILion's Board of Directors. "His deep industry knowledge and strategic acumen in commercializing innovative laboratory technologies will be invaluable as MOBILion continues to deliver best-in-class analytical instruments and capitalize on multiple high-value markets."

"I am honored to join MOBILion's Board of Directors at this key juncture in the company's journey," said Dr. Khanna. "MOBILion's approach to separation science is transforming analytical workflows across diverse applications, and I look forward to working with management and fellow board members to further expand our impact across multiple industries."

Dr. Khanna brings a wealth of expertise in strategic leadership, product development, and market expansion. He co-founded Dynamic Solutions, a software engineering firm that was pivotal in transitioning the analytical instrument industry toward automated system controls and data analysis. Following Dynamic Solutions' acquisition by Waters Corporation, Dr. Khanna held various leadership positions at Waters overseeing the development of industry-leading software, introduction of key disruptive technologies, and creation and management of Waters' vertical market approach. After retiring from Waters as Senior Vice President of Applied Technology, Dr. Khanna stays well connected with the industry through several Board and advisory roles.

"Dr. Khanna brings extensive experience and connectivity across the analytical instrumentation industry to MOBILion at a time when we are ready to expand our platform technology's integration with additional mass spectrometry platforms and vendors," said Melissa Sherman, Ph.D., CEO of MOBILion Systems. "His proven track record in scaling analytical technology companies and driving innovation with a deep understanding of customer needs across multiple segments is critical as we work to accelerate our growth."

Dr. Khanna received a Ph.D. in Chemical Engineering from the California Institute of Technology and a B.S. in Chemical Engineering from Purdue University.

About MOBILion Systems, Inc.

MOBILion Systems is Revealing What Others Leave Unseen®, pioneering next-generation separation science by developing tools that more deeply, accurately, and efficiently characterize complex molecules. With instruments that characterize complex molecules more accurately and efficiently than incumbent approaches, MOBILion drives advancement across various industries, from biopharma discovery to food testing and environmental safety and beyond. The company's technology integrates seamlessly with mass spectrometry for workflows that unravel complex analysis. MOBILion is shifting the paradigm of what is possible – and we are just getting started. Learn more at

