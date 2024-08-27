Rapsodo Elevates Golf Practice Sessions With New Feature Updates To MLM And MLM2PRO

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New updates enable golfers to refine their skills and maximize their performance on the course

ST. LOUIS, Aug. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rapsodo , the company known for giving the tools they need to play like never before, announces two new game-changing practice features that will make practice sessions more productive and enjoyable, helping golfers understand their metrics and translate their skills to the course.



New to the simulation feature on the Rapsodo Mobile Launch Monitor 2 Pro (MLM2PROTM) is Target Range . Target Range allows golfers to bring the ultimate driving range experience home with wedge targets, island greens, mid-range targets, drivable par 4 greens and fairways.

With Target Range, users can:



Choose from a variety of greens and fairway targets to provide a realistic practice experience.

Select from three tee box angles for 72 target distances and four fairways.

Choose to track carry distance, total distance and proximity to the selected target.

Track the overall number and percentage of shots hit to the selected target, the best shot at the target, average proximity, and average carry to easily observe performance. Play multiple short-game targets to help dial in wedge distances from 30 to 100 yards.



Rapsodo premium members can see real-time feedback on their accuracy and consistency after selecting specific targets on the simulation, ultimately helping them become more precise on the course.

For users of Rapsodo's original golf launch monitor, the Mobile Launch Monitor (MLM), golfers can now track spin rate with Titleist Radar Capture Technology (RCT) golf balls . This metric is imperative for golfers to fine-tune their swings and optimize their spin for different shots. With this new compatibility, users can access up to 11 metrics with the MLM Premium Membership .

“Practice is invaluable for golfers at all levels. As skills and techniques are honed, people have more confidence on the course,” said Katrina Hartwell, Rapsodo US General Manager.“With Target Range, golfers can analyze their data to make swing adjustments and become more precise with their shots. Adding spin rate to the MLM also elevates golfers' games, whether it's reducing spin for more distance or increasing spin for better control. By continuing to support MLM and MLM2PRO features, we're giving golfers at all skill sets the ability to perfect their games and ultimately have more fun.”

Click here to preview the Target Range simulation and see images of the Titleist RCT golf balls.

All Rapsodo products can be found on Rapsodo.com . Titleist RCT balls can be purchased here .

About Rapsodo

Rapsodo defies limits with affordable, professional-grade technology to enhance the way athletes play across the world. Used by MLB teams, NCAA Division I Champions, and elite PGA coaches, Rapsodo technology has earned multiple MyGolfSpy's Best Of Golf Awards and the Official Player Development Partner of USA Baseball, affirming Rapsodo's leadership in golf, baseball, and softball tech. Do what you didn't think was possible. Play Without Limits. Play with Rapsodo. Discover more at .

Media Contact:

Amanda Rooney

Uproar PR for Rapsodo

...