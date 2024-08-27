Bearing AI Appoints Niels Snog As Chief Commercial Officer

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Snog to lead Bearing AI's global commercial functions, driving expansion and revenue growth

PALO ALTO, Calif., Aug. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bearing AI , the leading maritime artificial intelligence solutions provider, today announced the appointment of Niels Snog as Chief Commercial Officer. Snog brings extensive experience in international sales leadership and business development for maritime and SaaS products.



Snog was previously CCO at ZeroNorth, where he spearheaded the development of innovative go-to market strategies and scaled an expansive global sales team to attract new customers and rapidly drive revenue growth. Prior to this, he was the VP and CCO of Wrist Ship Supply where he was responsible for global strategic sales and assisted in building a global e-commerce trading platform.

“I am thrilled to join the team at Bearing AI at this pivotal time,” said Snog.“As the world's shipping companies increasingly embrace new technologies to optimize fleet decision making, Bearing is recognized for their pioneering leadership in developing valuable AI solutions for the maritime industry.”

Bearing AI also announced Russell Claessens as the Head of Sales, EMEA. Claessens joins Bearing AI with deep industry knowledge and extensive experience selling advanced data and analytics solutions to maritime shipping customers from his previous roles at Spire and ZeroNorth.

“Operational planning in shipping is complex, and customers are looking for solutions that can make the process more accurate and efficient,” says Claessens.“Bearing's products have been thoughtfully created and proven to address some of the industry's biggest pain points.”

“Bearing continues to roll out a range of advanced AI solutions targeted at improving some of the shipping industry's most complex planning decisions,” said Dylan Keil, CEO at Bearing AI.“I am excited to welcome the talents and experience that Neils and Russell will bring to the leadership team to help us aggressively scale and offer excellent solutions and services to our customers.”

Snog and Claessens will begin their new roles on September 2, 2024, and will join the Bearing AI team participating at SMM 2024 in Hamburg, Germany (Hall B6.600).

About Bearing AI

Bearing AI is the leading operational solutions provider for the modern shipping era. Its powerful platform leverages proprietary advanced AI models to solve the most pressing maritime challenges, such as schedule planning and optimization, emissions management, environmental compliance, and more. ​​Bearing AI works with some of the world's leading shipping companies including K Line and IINO, and is backed by Mitsui & Co. Ltd., a global business leader with deep ties to the shipping industry, and the AI Fund, a venture capital firm led by AI pioneer Andrew Ng. For more information on how Bearing AI's technology sets the standard for efficient fleet management and compliance, visit our website at .

