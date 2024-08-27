(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CHICAGO, Aug. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nerdio , a premier solution for organizations of all sizes looking to manage and cost-optimize native Microsoft cloud technologies, today announced a strategic partnership with the Center for Internet Security, Inc. (CIS®), a recognized leader in cybersecurity best practices and benchmarks. This collaboration simplifies secure configuration and deployment by leveraging Nerdio's platform.

Recognizing the diverse compliance needs of customers across various industry verticals, Nerdio has partnered with CIS to become one of the few providers integrating CIS Hardened Images® directly into its products. This integration streamlines compliance efforts and enhances cybersecurity postures without requiring extensive customization or manual configuration. As part of this collaboration, CIS has produced its first-ever Windows 10/11 multisession images, which are now available in the Azure Marketplace specifically for AVD deployments.

Key benefits of this partnership include:



Enhanced Security: CIS Hardened Images are configured according to CIS BenchmarksTM, consensus-based best practices for secure configuration. By using these images, Nerdio customers can significantly reduce the risk of vulnerabilities in their cloud environments.

Streamlined Compliance: Organizations across various industries can more easily meet compliance mandates by deploying virtual desktops and applications on pre-hardened, secure images. This eliminates the need for manual configuration and extensive audits, providing a simplified path to regulatory adherence.

Simplified Management: Nerdio's platform integrates seamlessly with CIS Hardened Images, allowing IT teams to deploy and manage secure virtual desktops and applications with ease. The automation capabilities of Nerdio Manager for MSP and Nerdio Manager for Enterprise further simplify the process, reducing the time and effort required to maintain a secure cloud environment. Optimized Performance: CIS Hardened Images are designed to offer robust security without compromising performance. Organizations can enjoy the benefits of a secure cloud environment while maintaining the efficiency and speed required for their operations.

“We are thrilled to partner with CIS to bring Hardened Images to Azure,” said Vadim Vladimirskiy, CEO, Nerdio.“This collaboration allows us to offer our customers a powerful solution that combines the scalability and flexibility of Azure with the highest standards of security. As organizations continue to move to the cloud, ensuring their environments are secure from the ground up is more critical than ever.”

Curtis Dukes, CIS Executive Vice President and General Manager, Security Best Practices added,“CIS is committed to helping organizations secure their systems and data in an increasingly complex threat landscape. With Nerdio, we can extend the reach of our CIS Hardened Images to more businesses, providing them with the tools they need to safeguard their cloud environments.”

This partnership marks a significant milestone in Nerdio's mission to provide secure, efficient, and user-friendly solutions for organizations leveraging Microsoft Azure. As cloud adoption continues to grow, Nerdio and CIS are poised to deliver unparalleled value to businesses looking to enhance their security posture while optimizing their cloud operations.To learn more about Nerdio, please visit .

About Nerdio

Nerdio adds value on top of the powerful capabilities in Azure Virtual Desktop, Windows 365, and Microsoft Intune by delivering hundreds of features that simplify management, ensure efficient operations, and lower Azure compute and storage costs by up to 80% via automation.

Leveraging Nerdio, partners can manage customers' cloud environments through streamlined, multi-tenant, workflow-powered technology that allows them to create and grow cloud-based recurring revenues. Enterprise IT professionals can deliver and maintain a wide range of virtual Windows endpoints across hybrid workforces with ease and fine-tune end-user computing (EUC) approaches for maximum effectiveness using powerful monitoring and analytics capabilities. For more information, please visit .

About CIS

The Center for Internet Security, Inc. (CIS®) makes the connected world a safer place for people, businesses, and governments through our core competencies of collaboration and innovation. We are a community-driven nonprofit, responsible for the CIS Critical Security Controls® and CIS BenchmarksTM, globally recognized best practices for securing IT systems and data. We lead a global community of IT professionals to continuously refine these standards to proactively safeguard against emerging threats. Our CIS Hardened Images® provide secure, on-demand, scalable computing environments in the cloud. CIS is home to the Multi-State Information Sharing and Analysis Center® (MS-ISAC®), the trusted resource for cyber threat prevention, protection, response, and recovery for U.S. State, Local, Tribal, and Territorial (SLTT) government entities, and the Elections Infrastructure Information Sharing and Analysis Center® (EI-ISAC®), which supports the cybersecurity needs of U.S. election offices. To learn more, visit CISecurity.org or follow us on X: @CISecurity.

