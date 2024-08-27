Aggreko Celebrates A Year Of Greener Power Packages With The Latest In Electrical Distribution Technology

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The global solutions company celebrates the first anniversary of the launch of Greener Power Packages with a focus on its greenest and most efficient option - electrical distribution

HOUSTON, Aug. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aggreko , a global leader in energy solutions, announced that in honor of the upcoming anniversary of the company's launch of Greener Power Packages , they are highlighting their electrical distribution technologies – the“Greatest” and most efficient element of Greener Power Packages. Aggreko's electrical distribution options include a variety of technologies that optimally distribute grid power for temporary applications, avoiding using generators when grid power is available.



While modular solutions like Aggreko's generators can be a great way to provide stable power in areas far removed from the grid or limited by utility restrictions, the electrical grid remains the most dependable option. When grid power is available, Aggreko's specialized engineers custom design electrical distribution packages based on the required load and the requirements of each project, and their expertise in energy solutions means the company has the largest and most diverse fleet of specialty distribution equipment in the market to address even the most complex power needs.

Aggreko's electrical distribution portfolio includes:



Large & specialty transformers

Small, large and complex distribution panels

Large and standalone breakers

Low & medium voltage starters

Fused, manual and automatic switches

Motor Control Centers

Variable Frequency Drives

Common buss cabinets High voltage cabling



If a project has access to grid power but lacks the necessary infrastructure for effectively deliver power to the site, Aggreko can design a solution with whatever needed elements from the above list for the most sustainable, and cost- and energy-efficient options. The equipment is available in standalone containers and Aggreko's expert team can quickly deploy the power distribution system designed for the project.

The readily available, turnkey nature of Aggreko's electrical distribution options can help companies avoid the long lead times and supply chain constraints on this type of equipment, which are antithetical to the immediate needs of power projects. Whether it be for events, construction projects, refinery turnarounds, powering data centers, and more, customers opting to take advantage of grid power will be pleased with a distribution system that has much lower emissions than generator power, includes no fuel costs, has the highest levels of power reliability, and optimizes the project's footprint.

“Customers are well-acquainted with Aggreko for our advanced modular power solutions but may not know that same expertise extends to connecting grid power to a project,” says Stephen Saal, Vice President of Sales & Marketing at Aggreko.“Our electrical distribution packages include the latest in transmission and distribution technology for delivering grid power to a site in the most cost-efficient way possible, and our energy experts tailor each of our distribution solutions to the exact needs of our customers. Aggreko's generators are the best in the business. Still, there's no beating power from the grid if it's available, and customers can rest easy knowing Aggreko is managing their power distribution in the best way.”

Aggreko's electrical distribution products form a crucial element of the company's Greener Upgrades portfolio and are the most energy-efficient option in the initiative, falling within the“Greatest” tier. Through the Greener Upgrades initiative, Aggreko is developing updated models of their products and introducing new ones that are designed to help power the energy transition. In addition to the electrical distribution options, the Greener Upgrades line includes best-in-class low-emissions Tier 4F generators, battery energy storage systems, natural gas generators, and oil-free air compressors.

