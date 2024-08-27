Simple CRM Announces Launch Of Happi, The First AI Proactive Assistant

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Saint-Nexans, France, Aug. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --







Simple CRM , a software company specializing in CRM and business management software, is excited to announce the launch of the first AI proactive assistant for a company's employees. Named HaPPi, the new cutting-edge AI has been designed to understand each employee's business and provide relevant advice that will lighten the teams' mental load and make their day-to-day lives easier in just 8 months.

In today's fast-paced world, the vast majority of companies don't have the time to explore their business tools in depth. The new off-the-shelf AI, HaPPi, has been innovatively created by Simple CRM co-founder and CEO Brice Cornet, who wanted a proactive AI ideal for sales reps, support agents, and billing managers to anticipate potential calendar delays, carry out a briefing before an appointment, and produce tailor-made reports to point out the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats gravitating in and around a company.

“Currently, the relationship with a CRM is mono-directional: users go to the CRM software to enter and consult data. With Simple CRM, it's the CRM that goes to the user, proposing content, analyses and relevant avenues of work. And all without any specific implementation or tuning: it's the AI that really does all the work”, explains Brice Cornet, CEO and co-founder of Simple CRM.

The USA has clearly taken a considerable lead in artificial intelligence and has done so for many years. However, marketing American AI solutions in Europe is extremely complicated. Indeed, European legislation is extremely strict when it comes to defending consumer rights. The DMA (Digital Markets Legislation) and the GDPR (General Data Protection Regulation) sometimes require a complete rethink of solutions' learning mechanisms and data architecture, which is a considerable challenge.

Natively born in this ultra-regulated and complex market, European software publishers produce very high-quality solutions that, if regulations equivalent to European laws were to apply in the USA, could enable them to become market leaders. This is particularly true of Simple CRM, a solution seen as the alternative to Salesforce for SMEs and is showcased with the company's new CRM IA , HaPPi, which offers solutions that are immediately useful and generate added value. This industry-leading capability was made possible by a collaborative approach that involved solution users, which guaranteed commercial success and financial stability.

For 7 years, Simple CRM has done what many software publishers consider useless: listen to its users. Listening to them fully, patiently, passionately, in order to gather, analyze and understand the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats that gravitate in and around their business.

“Our customers have been in the driver's seat right from the start! It's because they've agreed to share their real-life experiences with us that we've been able to model and optimize Simple CRM. At the same time, we offer them a complete predictive CRM ecosystem equipped with training, strategies, marketing platforms, books and podcasts,” explains CEO Brice Cornet.

At the Olympic Games, France proved that it can produce more than luxury goods and excellent cheese. Like the quality of the Olympic Games, France's tech ecosystem seems to have a few surprises in store, which could shake up technological leadership in the future.

About Simple CRM

Simple CRM is a software company specializing in CRM and business management software that was co-founded by CEO Brice Cornet, a nationally acclaimed author of management books and guest professor at several business schools and universities. With the mantra:“Simplicity and efficiency at the service of users, for greater happiness”, Simple CRM leverages innovative software, exceptional customer support and cutting-edge technology to help businesses streamline operations and reach their professional goals.

