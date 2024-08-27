Secure Technology Alliance Identity & Payments Summit 2025 Call For Speakers

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Aug. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today the Secure Alliance , the digital security industry's premier association, opened the Call for Speakers at the 2025 Identity & Payments Summit . Building on 15 years of success, the event comprises members from the U.S. Payments Forum and the Identity and Access Forum . It is the only that brings together hundreds of leaders in these increasingly converging sectors to exchange information and perspectives, collaborate and advance cutting-edge technologies and implementation strategies to enhance digital security for everyone.



The Summit will be held at the Loews Coronado Hotel and Resort from 25th-26th February 2025. The conference will follow two Alliance members-only meetings hosted by its U.S. Payments and Identity and Access Forums on the 24th of February 2025.

“The Identity and Payments Summit provides a unique opportunity for our speakers to educate and influence a cross-industry group of peers and stakeholders that are instrumental in charting the path forward,” said Christina Hulka, executive director of the Secure Technology Alliance.“We welcome your proposals for fresh ideas, perspectives and challenges that will help make next year's agenda an outstanding success.”

Call for Speakers -

Thought leaders and subject matter experts interested in shaping the way forward in payments, identity and access are invited to submit a speaking proposal for the 2025 Identity & Payments Summit. The conference welcomes vendor-neutral presentations that address the emerging technologies, industrywide challenges and collaborations needed to advance digital security for people, places and things online or onsite.

The following topics and potential use cases are of particular interest to Summit attendees.

Payments -



AI in payments

Faster payments solutions/Peer-to-peer payments

Fraud trends/New developments in fraud mitigation

Digital payments/Mobile wallets

Digital currencies

Next steps for omnichannel payments

Buy Now Pay Later Electric Vehicle Charging and Open Payments Infrastructure

Identity and Access -



Digital Identity

Mobile Identity (mID and mDL)

AI for ID verification

Physical access control

Authentication (including biometric authentication, passkeys or other trends)

Identity and Access Management AI for compliance management/data security



Technology Advancements -



Biometrics

Cybersecurity

IoT

NFC

Post Quantum Cryptography Ultra-Wide Band and RFID

Those interested in sharing their insights at the event should submit a speaking proposal by October 15, 2024. For more information, visit .

For continuing updates on the Identity & Payments Summit and related topics, follow the Secure Technology Alliance on LinkedIn and use #IdentityPaymentsSummit to participate in the conversation.

About the Secure Technology Alliance

The Secure Technology Alliance is the digital security industry's premier association. By collaborating on education and guidance, the Alliance helps enable efficient, timely and effective implementation of large-scale, disruptive technologies. Its U.S. Payments Forum is the only non-profit organization bringing together merchants, issuers, payment networks, acquirers, processors and technology makers on neutral ground to develop resources for the betterment of the payments industry. The Alliance is also strengthened by its Identity and Access Forum which is dedicated to advancing the adoption and development of secure identification, including physical and digital technologies. This includes mobile drivers' licenses, access control and various forms of identity authentication. For more information on the Alliance's activities, please visit .

Contact

Mike Smith

Montner Tech PR

203-226-9290

...