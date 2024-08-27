Armlogi’S New Warehouse At Port Of Savannah Becomes Fully Operational

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WALNUT, CA, Aug. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Armlogi Holding Corp. (“Armlogi” or the“Company”) (Nasdaq: BTOC), a U.S.-based warehousing and logistics that offers a comprehensive package of supply-chain solutions related to warehouse management and order fulfillment, today announced that its newly expanded warehouse at the of Savannah. referred to as“SAV1”, is now fully operational. This facility has rapidly become the busiest among Armlogi's portfolio of 11 warehouses nationwide.

Since its launch in June 2024, SAV1 has handled over 800 container shipments, with an additional 300 containers expected soon. The rapid scale of operations highlights the importance of the Port of Savannah in Armlogi's logistics network and underscores the Company's robust capacity for handling large volumes of goods. Just weeks after opening, the warehouse has over 70% occupancy, demonstrating significant demand and utilization.

SAV1 is equipped with logistics technology and is designed to support a wide range of supply chain activities, from storage and distribution to complex logistics solutions. Its strategic location at one of the busiest ports in the United States provides optimal access for importers and exporters, further enhancing Armlogi's service offerings.

“Our new facility at the Port of Savannah has exceeded our expectations in terms of activity and operational capacity,” said Aidy Chou, Chairman and CEO of Armlogi.“The swift ramp-up to becoming our busiest warehouse underscores its importance and Armlogi's ability to effectively meet our clients' high demands. SAV1 is a critical hub that we believe enhances our logistical efficiency and ability to serve the southeastern United States and beyond. This expansion is part of our ongoing commitment to strengthening our infrastructure to support our growing customer needs.”

About Armlogi Holding Corp.

Armlogi Holding Corp., based in Walnut, CA, is a fast-growing U.S.-based warehousing and logistics service provider that offers a comprehensive package of supply-chain solutions relating to warehouse management and order fulfillment. The Company caters to cross-border e-commerce merchants looking to establish overseas warehouses in the U.S. market. With eleven warehouses covering over two million square feet, the Company offers comprehensive one-stop warehousing and logistics services. The Company's warehouses are equipped with facilities and technology for handling and storing large and bulky items. For more information, please visit .

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. In addition, from time to time, we or our representatives may make forward-looking statements orally or in writing. We base these forward-looking statements on our expectations and projections about future events, which we derive from the information currently available to us. Such forward-looking statements relate to future events or our future performance, including: our financial performance and projections; our growth in revenue and earnings; and our business prospects and opportunities. You can identify forward-looking statements by those that are not historical in nature, particularly those that use terminology such as“may,”“should,”“expects,”“anticipates,”“contemplates,”“estimates,”“intends,”“believes,”“plans,”“projected,”“predicts,”“potential,” or“hopes” or the negative of these or similar terms. In evaluating these forward-looking statements, you should consider various factors, including: our ability to change the direction of the Company; our ability to keep pace with new technology and changing market needs; and the competitive environment of our business. These and other factors may cause our actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement. Forward-looking statements are only predictions. We are not obligated to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of uncertainties and assumptions. The forward-looking events discussed in this press release and other statements made from time to time by us or our representatives, may not occur, and actual events and results may differ materially and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions about us.

Company Contact:

...

Investor Relations Contact:

Matthew Abenante, IRC

President

Strategic Investor Relations, LLC

Tel: 347-947-2093

Email: ...

Attachment

Armlogi Warehouse