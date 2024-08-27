Killer Burger Announces Second Multi-Unit Agreement With Cascade Dining

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Papa Johns franchisor doubles down on better burger concept, signs on for another six units in three new regions

PORTLAND, Ore., Aug. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Killer Burger , the fast growing better burger concept offering meticulously crafted, award-winning burgers, today announced it has signed a second multi-unit deal agreement with Cascade Dining, which will bring another 6-units to the South Puget Sound Region over the next five years.



Following the success of Cascade Dining's first Killer Burger opening in Salem, Oregon in April 2023 as part of its original 6-unit deal agreement , the group has furthered its commitment through an extension of its multi-unit partnership that will see Killer Burger enter three new regions. The deal will bring an additional six Killer Burger locations to the South Puget Sound region, including Tacoma, Puyallup, and Olympia.

“We are excited to extend our partnership with Dave Edwards and his team to open six more Killer Burger units in the coming years,” said John Dikos, CEO at Killer Burger.“Dave and his team's dedication to operational excellence ensures that we're providing the ultimate burger experience that we promise each and every customer, and their recommitment to our brand demonstrates the value proposition we are able to offer franchisors. As we continue to scale our concept, we remain focused on expanding into new markets and filling out whitespace in the markets we're currently in with incredible franchisees like Dave.”

Edwards and his partners are known restaurant franchisees who currently operate 26 Papa Johns Pizza stores. His team has deep restaurant industry expertise, including senior leadership roles at Red Robin. In total, Edwards and his team will open 12 Killer Burger locations over the next five years across Washington, Oregon and Idaho. Cascade Dining also recently purchased the company-owned Gresham, OR location from Killer Burger LLC earlier this month, bringing their total location count to 13.

“We were incredibly impressed with the immediate success we saw following our first opening in Salem, and are confident in our decision to extend the partnership to another six units,” said Franchisee Dave Edwards.“Killer Burger is more than a great burger joint with high quality food, it's a truly unique experience. We were huge fans of the brand prior to partnering with John and the team, and view these agreements as a great opportunity to use our operational excellence to grow the brand and round out our franchising portfolio.”

To learn more about Killer Burger and its franchise opportunities, please visit .

About Killer Burger

Founded in 2010 in Portland, Killer Burger is a growing better burger concept with meticulously crafted, award-winning burgers that redefine the true American diner burger to the modern world. Killer Burger was built on the idea of crafting a burger so good that it defines what a burger should be, with each quality ingredient layered on top of a perfectly-seared patty to make each bite a carefully-engineered experience. It has been named“Best Burger” across several markets for seven consecutive years.

With 23 company-owned and franchised locations in the Pacific Northwest, Killer Burger continues to expand throughout the Pacific Northwest, the Mountain West and beyond, through strategic company-owned and franchised growth. To learn more about Killer Burger and its franchise opportunities, visit .

