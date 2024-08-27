Strivacity Achieves PCI DSS Compliance And FIDO2 Certification

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CIAM Leader Extends Commitment to Standards and Data Security and Announces Recertification of SOC 2 and Web Content Accessibility Guidelines

HERNDON, Va., Aug. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Strivacity, a leading provider of customer identity and access management (CIAM) solutions, earned two new certifications, while renewing two existing certifications, as part of its continued effort to ensure data security for clients and consumers.



Strivacity earned PCI DSS, or Payment Card Data Security Standard, and FIDO2 certifications and recertified SOC2, or Service Organization Control Type 2, and Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG) certifications. These credentials provide third-party recognition of the company's commitment to safeguarding the data of business clients and their customers.

“Data and identity safety and security are of utmost concern to any online operation,” said Keith Graham, Strivacity co-founder and CEO.“Strivacity is committed to protecting data and adhering to standards while simplifying customer sign-up and sign-in processes.”

The four certifications cover key industry standards, including payment, authentication, and internal controls.



PCI DSS helps ensure the security of credit card transactions and minimize fraud.

The FIDO Alliance promotes authentication standards including the use of passkeys to simplify login while reducing phishing and enhancing scalability. FIDO2 provides enhanced security for users accessing their accounts via mobile or desktop.

SOC2, launched by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants, helps to ensure organizations have sufficient internal controls in place to manage security and trust. WCAG, a Voluntary Product Accessibility Template standard, addresses online accessibility, ensuring that Strivacity solutions are readily usable for all individuals.

“We will continue to push for secure and efficient customer identity and access management solutions, including aligning with evolving safety and security standards,” said Graham.“I'm proud of our team and their efforts to make e-commerce and all other online activity safe and secure for clients and their customers.”

