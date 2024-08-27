Big 12 Conference And Tunein Launch ‘Big 12 Radio’ To Bring College Sports Fans Non-Stop Conference Coverage

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Beginning today, fans can access 24/7 coverage of the Big 12 on new dedicated station, featuring daily Big 12 sports talk, live games and exclusive coach and player interviews







DALLAS, Aug. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TuneIn , the world's leader in live audio, and the Big 12 Conference announced today that Big 12 Radio , the new 24/7 Conference-branded audio station, is now streaming to fans across the United States. The station includes Big 12 weekday sports talk, extensive Saturday game-day coverage, Big 12 school content and music programming. Additionally, listeners can access a 'Game of The Week' featuring gameday coverage from their Big 12 school's local play-by-play broadcast team.

Big 12 Radio is available exclusively on TuneIn via the TuneIn app and browser, as well as 200+ connected devices. The station features a comprehensive lineup of programming including 'Big 12 Today,' a weekday morning show that delivers in-depth analysis across all Big 12 sports and interviews with Conference coaches, student athletes, alumni and experts. The show is co-hosted by longtime Big 12 Conference commentators and sports radio personalities Ari Temkin and James Westling. Big 12 Today will stream live Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. - 11 a.m. ET/ 7 a.m. - 10 a.m. CT.

The station's pregame show, 'Big 12 Gameday,' kicks off on Aug. 31 and will be available each Saturday during the football season from 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. ET/ 8 a.m. - 11 a.m. CT. Fans can hear a preview of the day's Big 12 football matchups with guest analysts, interviews with Big 12 experts and more.

“We are thrilled to partner with TuneIn and expand the reach and narrative of our league,” said Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark.“This partnership will deliver the great brands of the Big 12 directly to fans across the country through exclusive Big 12 content, game broadcasts, original programming and more.”

In partnership with the Big 12 member schools, Big 12 Radio includes team-specific content as well as play-by-play commentary across a variety of live sports. In addition to original sports talk programming, the station's lineup includes Big 12 coaches shows and team podcasts, student-athlete interviews and stories, highlighted Game(s) of The Week, classic game replays and high-energy Big 12-themed music programming.

“Big 12 Radio brings fans closer than ever to their favorite teams with unrivaled access to coaches and players through exclusive interviews and behind-the-scenes content,” said Rich Stern, CEO of TuneIn.“We are committed to delivering top-tier sports coverage that ensures Big 12 fans will get the most in-depth coverage of their favorite conference on Big 12 Radio. This station is the closest you can get to being on the ground for game day at a Big 12 school.”

TuneIn is home to live sports from the top leagues and conferences with comprehensive access to local and national sports talk content. In addition to the Big 12 Conference coverage, TuneIn Premium offers listeners full season coverage of 100+ Division 1 NCAA football and men's and women's basketball programs, including all sixteen (16) Big 12 member schools.

TuneIn is the world's largest platform for live radio. It has over 75 million listeners across 122 countries to amplify audio entertainment around the world. TuneIn's technology is integrated into more than 200 different vehicles and devices, so fans can listen on their phones, smart speakers or in their cars.

To learn more about TuneIn and its coverage of the Big 12 Conference, please visit tunein.com/big12radio .

About TuneIn:

TuneIn, the world's leader in live audio, brings together live sports, news, music, audiobooks, podcasts and radio from around the globe, empowering listeners to 'hear' what they love wherever 'here' might be. With more than 75 million monthly active users and distribution across 200 platforms and connected devices, TuneIn is one of the most widely used streaming audio platforms in the world. TuneIn Premium subscribers get live NFL, NHL and college sports programming, exclusive access to commercial-free news from top networks like CNN, Fox News Radio, MSNBC, CNBC and Bloomberg and commercial-free music channels to fit any mood. For more information, please visit us at .

About The Big 12 Conference:

The Big 12 enters its 29th year as one of the nation's premier conferences in college athletics under the leadership of Commissioner Brett Yormark. Since joining the Conference in August 2022, Yormark has elevated the Big 12 to new heights, emphasizing marketing, brand building and instilling an innovative strategy that has resonated across the college athletics landscape. Starting Aug. 2, 2024, the Conference is composed of 16 universities spanning 10 states and four time zones. The Big 12 members include Arizona, Arizona State, Baylor, BYU, UCF, Cincinnati, Colorado, Houston, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Oklahoma State, TCU, Texas Tech, Utah and West Virginia. The Big 12 began play in 1996 and is the home of 87 team NCAA national championships, and 764 individual national champions. The Big 12 Conference office is located in Irving, Texas.

