Uproar PR Expands Consumer Technology Portfolio With Addition Of Yarbo

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) After a successful CES campaign, Yarbo chooses Uproar as its agency of record as it launches its new multi-purpose intelligent yard robot line

ORLANDO, Fla., Aug. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Uproar PR , a global, award-winning public relations agency providing relations, thought leadership, digital and influencer services, today announces that it has been chosen as the agency of record for Yarbo , the creator of the world's first modular intelligent yard robot that allows for multiple, year-round lawn care needs.



Yarbo participated in Uproar's CES 2024 Media Showcase in Las Vegas, an invitation-only event to connect technology companies with national media, where Yarbo's robotic snow blower debuted. Uproar secured coverage in Good Morning America, WIRED, CNET and Fast Company among others. Yarbo is now partnering with Uproar for the launch of its new line of robotic yard products.

Through years of experience bringing new products and companies to market with strategic campaigns, Uproar PR has long-standing relationships with consumer technology, e-commerce and lifestyle reporters. This positions the team well to build Yarbo's brand awareness nationwide.

“Success in tech PR requires a keen eye for opportunity, a pulse on the latest news and exceptional relationships with the media,” said Uproar PR CEO Ermis Sfakiyanudis.“Our goal is to build upon our CES success and help drive leads and sales for Yarbo as they introduce a new concept in lawn care to North America. Our team's targeted approach to media outreach ensures our client's stories get in front of the right people to create the momentum they're looking for.”

“As the world's first module yard robot and a versatile year-round solution for over 20 different lawn care needs, Yarbo is at the forefront of yard innovation. We are seeking partners like Uproar PR who understand our potential and are capable of communicating our values to customers through their proven results,” said Yarbo Co-founder Ken Kohlmann.“We saw what Uproar PR could accomplish at CES 2024, and we're looking forward to what's to come.”

Uproar PR specializes in bringing consumer technology companies to the forefront of the industry, continually garnering coverage in The Wall Street Journal, Tom's Guide, CNN Underscored, Forbes and more. Likewise, coverage in lifestyle and industry vertical publications such as Travel + Leisure, Good Housekeeping, Better Homes & Gardens, Mashable, Refinery29 and more, have increased attention and generated leads for its clients.

In addition to consumer technology, Uproar consistently generates media coverage for healthcare, payments, real estate, logistics, lifestyle, automotive and more. Many of Uproar's clients have grown into globally recognized brands or have been successfully acquired by Fortune 500 companies.

To learn more about Uproar PR and its experience with technology companies, visit uproarpr.com .

About Uproar PR

Uproar PR is an award-winning, full-service agency that delivers top-tier results to drive sales and raise awareness for its clients. With service offerings in media relations, social media, thought leadership and influencer marketing, Uproar PR continually places its clients at the forefront of national and industry trends. The PR agency works with a broad spectrum of technology, lifestyle, consumer and professional services clients. Devoted to quality results and a top-notch corporate culture, Uproar PR has been recognized by Inc.'s Power Partner Awards, Entrepreneur's Top Company Cultures list, Bulldog PR Awards, the Stevie Awards, Florida Trend's Best Companies to Work For, Chicago Inno's Top 100 Coolest Companies to Work for in Chicago, and the Platinum Hermes Creative Awards. For more information, visit .

