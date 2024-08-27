Gencove And Prime Pursuits Announce Partnership To Bring Genomic Management Solutions To Beef Supply Chains

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New York, NY and Cameron, TX, Aug. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gencove, a leader in genomic technology, and Prime Pursuits, renowned for its integrated beef solutions, today announced a strategic partnership integrating genomics at every segment of the beef chain, creating a more connected and efficient process to achieve an innovative and collaborative supply chain that delivers beef to Walmart customers in 565 stores in the Southeast.

Gencove and Prime Pursuits will implement end-to-end genomic solutions that promote sustainability across the beef supply chain while enhancing transparency and returning valuable data to ranch partners. This effort ensures that the entire production cycle benefits from the latest advancements in genomic technology.

Utilizing Prime Pursuits' proprietary Prime Intelligence database, the partnership will build customized, genomic enhanced breeding values using high throughput data points throughout the beef production cycle. The initiative focuses on returning actionable data to ranchers to support their breeding decisions, develop sustainable and efficient feedlot management tools, and ensure the delivery of high-quality beef products to Walmart customers. Joseph Pickrell, CEO and co-founder of Gencove, expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration, stating,“At Gencove, we believe in democratizing sequence data to make a more sustainable civilization. The beef industry is one of the best places to do this work because the impact is scalable and real.”

The collaboration between Gencove and Prime Pursuits is particularly exciting because it combines Prime Pursuits' expertise in creating an integrated beef supply chain with Gencove's cutting-edge genomic technology. Jesse Hoff, Agrigenomics Product Manager at Gencove, highlighted the significance of the partnership by saying,“Prime Pursuits has created the blueprint for a collaborative supply chain to make the best beef production system possible. They have a world-leading scale of end-to-end data that has long eluded the traditional beef breeding sector. We couldn't be more excited to help Prime Pursuits leverage this data in helping cattle producers deliver beef to the Walmart customer in a more sustainable and efficient manner.”

The use of Gencove's platform and affordable technologies will enable the creation of customized models and leverage state-of-the-art technology to generate and process data efficiently. Bob McClaren, President and CEO of 44 Farms and Prime Pursuits, commented on the impact of these advancements, stating,“Prime Pursuits is leading the world in creating a collaborative beef supply chain, resulting in informed and sustainable decisions, more successful producers, and a superior beef product for our customers. Now, with advancements like the Gencove platform, we're able to achieve our goal of successful producers delivering delicious beef to the Walmart customer more efficiently than ever.”

About Gencove

With rapidly evolving opportunities to improve human health and the challenge of feeding the world's growing population, demand for large-scale genomic information is significantly increasing. To meet the need, Gencove has developed an end-to-end software platform for transforming genomic data into actionable insights. The result is a hardware-agnostic, high-volume, and cost-effective solution for genomic data generation, analysis, and management. For more information visit: and follow us on LinkedIn and X .

About Prime Pursuits

Prime Pursuits is a collaborative end-to-end supply chain of forward-looking beef producers transforming the cattle industry. Through relationships, enhanced genetics and other technologies, Prime Pursuits fosters strategies that boost productivity, responds to consumer needs, and promotes sustainable practices. For more information about Prime Pursuits, please visit PrimePursuits.com or reach out to COO of Beef Programs, BJ McElroy at ...

