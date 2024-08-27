New Progress Semaphore Release Brings To Market AI-Assisted Knowledge Modeling

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Semaphore 5.10 increases user productivity with an AI-powered tool that simplifies and accelerates the creation of semantic knowledge models to streamline decision-making processes

BURLINGTON, Mass., Aug. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Progress (Nasdaq: PRGS), the trusted provider of AI-powered infrastructure software, today announced the latest release ofProgress® SemaphoreTM , its metadata management and semantic AI platform. Building on existing knowledge management capabilities, the Semaphore 5.10 release introduces intuitive AI-assisted knowledge modeling, extended mapping capabilities and classification filtering to enhance user productivity and simplify the knowledge management experience.

In today's data-driven landscape, businesses recognize that knowledge is their most valuable asset. With digital content skyrocketing to an estimated 150 zettabytes, organizations grapple with complex, unstructured data. Unfortunately, much of this valuable information remains siloed and inaccessible, hindering productivity. Semaphore 5.10 addresses this challenge by introducing advanced modeling and classification capabilities, empowering users to navigate the ever-evolving field of knowledge management. Streamlined processes also enable businesses to achieve unprecedented efficiency and agility, driving success across diverse initiatives.

What is new in Semaphore 5.10:

AI Model Builder: Built to prioritize user productivity, the AI Model Builder is an AI-powered tool that simplifies the knowledge modeling experience. Powered by large language models (LLMs), the AI Model Builder accelerates the creation and enrichment of semantic knowledge models. Users can now create better semantic models more efficiently by starting with a seed concept and enhancing existing models with specific concepts or alternative labels. This feature empowers business experts to delve deeper into data, streamlining decision-making processes.



Filtering of Classification Results by Publish Set : For improved collaboration, Semaphore 5.10 allows the same Classification Server instance to be shared across different project groups. This enables more efficient filtering and viewing of classification results from team projects. Different models with varying data sets can coexist within the same Classification Server instance, displaying results based on user-specified criteria.



Mapping Relations Within the Current Model : Effective decision-making depends on reliable information and quality data. By creating mapping relations within current knowledge models, Semaphore 5.10 enables the capture of similarities between models and the formation of mapping relationships. Users gain insights into how the different pieces fit together and facilitate knowledge sharing across the organization.



Easy Import and Export of Shapes Constraint Language (SHACL): Using SHACL enhances data quality and consistency by defining rules and validations for data models. Semaphore 5.10 introduces a user-friendly interface for importing and exporting SHACL. This feature streamlines processes, reduces time to value and makes custom SHACL easier to use.



“The latest release of Semaphore platform demonstrates our unwavering commitment to innovation, core capabilities and user-friendly experiences,” said John Ainsworth, Executive Vice President, General Manager, Application and Data Platform, Progress.“In a landscape of rapid technological shifts and exponential data growth, adaptability is paramount. Our platform flexes alongside evolving business needs, incorporating market and customer feedback to deliver high-performing, scalable solutions.”

The Semaphore semantic AI platform enables users to manage knowledge models and automatically extract and classify both structured and unstructured data to generate rich semantic metadata. It removes layers of information complexity and helps organizations use enterprise data not just for knowledge but with the power of wisdom to act faster. Most recently, Semaphore was recognized as the leader in the 2024 Metadata Management Data Quadrant from SoftwareReviews , a division of IT research and consulting firm Info-Tech Research Group , and was named a Champion in SoftwareReviews' 2024 Metadata Management Emotional Footprint Awards , achieving the highest score of all ranked metadata management offerings.

Semaphore 5.10 is available today. For more information, visit: .

About Progress

Progress (Nasdaq: PRGS) empowers organizations to achieve transformational success in the face of disruptive change. Our software enables our customers to develop, deploy and manage responsible AI-powered applications and experiences with agility and ease. Customers get a trusted provider in Progress, with the products, expertise and vision they need to succeed. Over 4 million developers and technologists at hundreds of thousands of enterprises depend on Progress. Learn more at



Progress and Semaphore are trademarks or registered trademarks of Progress Software Corporation and/or one of its subsidiaries or affiliates in the US and other countries. Any other trademarks contained herein are the property of their respective owners.

Press Contact:

Kim Baker

Progress

+1-800-213-3407

...