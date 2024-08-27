Softserve Releases Gen AI Solutions Accelerated With NVIDIA NIM™ Agent Blueprints

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Pre-packaged Gen AI solutions offer accessibility and fast adoption

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SoftServe , a premier IT consulting and digital services provider, today announced the first release of SoftServe Gen AI Solutions accelerated with NVIDIA NIMTM Agent Blueprints to help enterprises bypass challenges with full-scale production of Generative AI (Gen AI) applications and democratize Gen AI access to expedite adoption. Built using NVIDIA NIM inference microservices, the SoftServe Gen AI Solutions consist of five jump-start applications pre-packaged for deployment, helping users solve real-world problems faster.

According to a survey from Forrester Consulting commissioned by SoftServe, only 22% of business leaders report effectively using Gen AI across all business functions due to a lack of skills, guidance, and data readiness. SoftServe's Gen AI Solutions provide avenues for easy and scalable implementation of Gen AI workflows across functions, roles, industries, and technology infrastructures, such as cloud and on-premises data centers, to better meet the unique needs of today's businesses.

“It's clear enterprises are seeking faster and more affordable ways to adopt Gen AI beyond pilots to full-scale deployments for enabling new business capabilities and experiences,” said Alex Chubay, SoftServe's CTO. “Our pre-packaged solutions, accelerated by enterprise-grade NVIDIA technology such as NIM Agent Blueprints, quickly take our customers from A to Z by cutting down lengthy implementation cycles, technical complexities, and unnecessary costs.”

SoftServe Gen AI Industrial Assistant

The complexity and technical demands of equipment in the manufacturing and industrial sectors can cause operational inefficiencies, leading to slow manual navigation, troubleshooting delays, lengthy maintenance, and hazardous working conditions.

SoftServe Gen AI Industrial Assistant digests and analyzes vast data, providing workers with quick access to equipment manuals and real-time guidance for solving and simplifying maintenance tasks. With instant KPIs, such as overall equipment effectiveness (OEE) and forecasting, the industrial assistant helps workers monitor equipment health, predict failures, and optimize performance. This leads to a 10% improvement in OEE, 50% less onboarding, 56% fewer equipment defects, and a staggering 83% decrease in average search time for information.

SoftServe Speech Recognition Platform

Most current automated speech recognition (ASR) systems are trained primarily on adult voice data, leading to inaccurate voice detections that can negatively impact language development and the diagnosis of reading and speech disorders, as well as the exactitude of speech-to-text transcriptions.

SoftServe Speech Recognition Platform , powered by NVIDIA Riva multilingual and translation AI microservices, is designed to capture subtle speech nuances of a child's voice and spoken language, down to the basic sound at its phoneme level. This platform fosters early literacy, new language acquisition, proper pronunciation, fluency, and public speaking skills. The platform can be used in noisy environments like sporting events or call centers to convert speech into exact transcriptions. It's also useful for professions with complex terminologies, such as healthcare and law, enabling more precise transcriptions of medical records and legal proceedings. SoftServe's speech recognition platform achieves a word error rate three times lower than standard ASR systems, setting a new benchmark for accuracy.

SoftServe Digital Concierge

Businesses in multiple sectors – fintech, healthcare, retail, or public services – face growing demands for quick and personalized customer interactions. Failing to address this need leads to higher operational costs, lower customer satisfaction, and lost revenue.

SoftServe Digital Concierge is an AI-powered virtual assistant that serves as a 24/7 company representative, offering in-depth knowledge, directional navigation, and instant answers to customer inquiries. This reduces wait times, alleviates customer frustrations, simplifies onboarding, and eases employee workloads. Built using NVIDIA Riva, the digital concierge can be a game-changer for businesses operating in global markets with customer support capabilities in multiple languages, including English, Spanish, German, French, and more. It not only reduces operational costs by up to 40% over three years, but also improves response times by 50% with instant answers and multi-query handling. Further, the concierge expedites updates and adaptations of company data by 80%, ensuring customers receive the latest information in real-time.

SoftServe Multimodal RAG System

Traditional systems process different data types separately, which leads to fragmented and often irrelevant responses, particularly during quality and assurance over documents. This undermines effective data processing and can result in misleading insights.

SoftServe Multimodal Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG) System uses NVIDIA NeMoTM Retriever NIM inference microservices and accumulates data from multiple sources – text, images, and tables – to provide accurate and comprehensive responses. Across industries such as healthcare, finance, legal, manufacturing, and energy, the Multimodal RAG System enables easier interaction with data through an intuitive chatbot to glean more valuable insights and better understand business performance, customer behavior, operational trends, and more. From financial report processing and technical document analysis to medical records integration, this solution can increase response accuracy by 70%, decrease average response time by 40%, lower operational costs by 30%, and boost interactions and engagements by 65%.

SoftServe Content Creator

Customized content generation for marketing, social, and various communication channels can be time-consuming and inefficient – especially with limited bandwidth and resources – which affects engagement, performance, and ultimately, ROI.

SoftServe Content Creator is a Gen AI-powered platform that generates top-notch creative assets and automates content production using brand-specific data to quickly produce and scale content consistent with brand guidelines. Notably in the marketing and communication sectors, this solution reduces the time needed to generate tailored content and creative materials by 90%, increases conversion rates through A/B testing and hyper-personalization by 15%, and accelerates the processing of large volumes of data and content in multiple formats and types by 80%.

With SoftServe's Gen AI Lab , clients will be able to discover use cases, test proof-of-concepts, and customize solutions before production. Powered by NVIDIA NIMTM Agent Blueprints, NIM microservices, and the NeMo framework within the NVIDIA AI Enterprise software platform, this release of SoftServe Gen AI Solutions is the first round of many SoftServe service packs to launch. All pre-packaged solutions will be accessible and deployable by leading infrastructure systems and marketplaces before expanding to various cloud and on-premises service partners.

To learn more about SoftServe Gen AI Solutions and collaboration with NVIDIA, check out SoftServe's latest blog or explore each pre-packaged offering at this link .

