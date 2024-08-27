Legal Industry Veteran, Steve Schley Joins Unitedlex As Executive Vice President Of Intellectual Property

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CEO James Schellhase continues to enhance leadership to accelerate company growth and transformation

NEW YORK, Aug. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UnitedLex , a leading data and professional services company specializing in litigation, intellectual property, contracts, compliance, and legal operations, today announces the appointment of Steve Schley as Executive Vice President of Intellectual Property. Joe Dearing, who has led the IP business for the last six years, will continue to work alongside Schley with a focus on client relationships and service delivery.



In his new role, Schley serves on the Senior Leadership Team and leads the company's IP business with a focus on growing its comprehensive suite of tech-enabled patent and trademark services.

“What attracted me to UnitedLex was the team's unique ability to support and bring expertise to all four corners of IP management: administrative, legal, strategic, and technical,” said Schley.“I look forward to building on the growth and successes to date under Joe's leadership.”

Schley brings a wealth of leadership experience and a proven track record in growing businesses within the IP, legal operations, and eDiscovery sectors across North America and Europe. His extensive background includes building technology and service solutions alongside Fortune 500 IP leaders in various client-facing roles at CPA Global and Clarivate. During this time, he led the European market expansion of Foundation IP, the industry's first cloud-based IP management platform. Schley's career in legal services also includes leadership roles at companies such as Kroll Ontrack and ContractPodAi.

“Steve brings leadership and expertise related to both the economics and technical intricacies of IP management,” said James Schellhase, CEO of UnitedLex.“I am confident that he will make a quick and significant impact, developing and delivering new solutions to meet the evolving needs of our global IP client base.”

On Sept. 5, Schley will attend LegalOps.com's Running Legal Like a Business conference in Las Vegas where he will speak on a panel discussing the growing role of ALSPs in IP operations.

In 16 years, UnitedLex has grown from five employees to more than 3,000 across nine offices in 26 global jurisdictions, including a well-established team of over 1,600 operating across two locations in India, Gurugram and Bengaluru.

To learn more about UnitedLex, visit .

About UnitedLex

UnitedLex is a data and professional services company delivering outcomes that create value for high-performing law firms and corporate legal departments in the areas of digital litigation, intellectual property, contracts, compliance, and legal operations. Founded in 2006 with a mission to push the boundaries of legal innovation, we provide solutions that enable measurable performance improvement, risk mitigation, revenue gain, cost reduction, and digital business synergy. Our team of 3,000+ legal, data, and technology professionals supports our clients from operational centers around the world.

