Announcement Of The Net Asset Value Of INVL Technology As Of 30 June 2024

( MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) As provided in Section XI 'Calculation of the Net Asset Value' of the Articles of Association of INVL Technology, the net asset value of the Company was EUR 43,951,275 or EUR 3.6658 per share on 30 June 2024.

