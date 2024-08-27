Zelensky: No One Will Extend Gas Transit Agreement With Russia - That's It

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine will not extend the Russian transit agreement, but is ready to consider requests from European companies.

This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelensky during a press conference, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“No one will extend the agreement with Russia, this is a done deal. As for the transit of gas from other companies, if the request of some of our European colleagues continues, we will consider their requests,” the head of state said.

Zelensky noted that he did not know what Russian leader Vladimir Putin talked about with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev during his visit to Baku.

As reported, Naftogaz Ukraine will not extend the agreement on the transit of Russian gas, and is currently looking for alternative solutions to support the operation of the Ukrainian gas transportation system.

The current contract for the transit of Russian gas through Ukraine is valid until the end of 2024.

The European Commission does not intend to engage in any negotiations with Russia to continue the transit of Russian ga to European countries through Ukraine's gas transportation system, but will take all necessary measures to further abandon Russian gas. The remaining buyers of Russian pipeline gas in Central Europe are working on alternative imports.

Photo: screenshot from the video