President: Ukraine Is Not Ready To Exchange Territories For Security Guarantees

Ukraine is not ready to exchange its territories in exchange for security guarantees, in particular within the framework of membership.

According to Ukrinform, this was stated by President Volodymyr Zelensky during a press .

“I am not ready to exchange our territories as part of any negotiations,” he stressed.

As for whether Ukraine can win militarily, Zelensky said that“it will depend on the support of our colleagues.”

“I hope they will work further and faster,” he added.

As Ukrinform previously reported, Zelensky said that he favored achieving peace through diplomatic means, but not at the expense of 30% of Ukraine's territories and the Ukrainian population.